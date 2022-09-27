ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of two brothers last November

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

A 30-year-old faces first-degree murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of two brothers in November 2021.

Metro Nashville Police say Keno Lane faces a 15-count indictment. Police say robbery is believed to have motivated the incident in which two men were fatally shot and four other family members were wounded during an incident at a Torbett Street apartment.

The two brothers killed were identified as Zacquez Sherrell, 18, and Tavarius Sherrell, 15, according to a release.

Wounded were their 40-year-old mother, two of their sisters, ages 16 and 20, and their 13-year-old brother.

Also found dead from the incident was Christian Akail Johnson, 29, of Nashville, who police say was a suspect in the robbery.

Three guns were recovered from inside the residence. Police say the suspects gained entry after knocking on the front door.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of two brothers last November

