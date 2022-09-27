Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)Terry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Related
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Lil’ Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and Other Artists Will Perform a Special Tribute During the Show
The BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards have featured tributes in the past, and the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are no different. The show will host a special tribute to Loud Records, performed by artists including Lil' Kim, Remy Ma, and the Wu-Tang Clan.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
purewow.com
The 21 Best Road Trips from Atlanta, from Popular Destinations to Little-Known Gems
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Atlanta is such a destination on its own, you might not realize how much of a jumping off point it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
mikefarrellsports.com
Recruiting Round-Up: Five-Star DJ Hicks commits tomorrow
Welcome to the world of recruiting round-up today we will talk about DJ Hicks, and Georgia snags a nice commitment from a Florida blue-chipper. Tyler Williams is 6-foot 3-inches tall, and 200 pounds from Lakeland Florida. The four-star was a big priority for the Dawgs particularly after losing out on Anthony Evans. Miami was a contender in this recruitment but ultimately it has been trending Dawgs for a few months, and Tyler put the thing on ice tonight.
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced to two life sentences in 2016 murder at Atlanta rap studio
The second of three defendants to face trial for a fatal 2016 shooting at a southwest Atlanta recording studio was convi...
12-year-old boy writes his own children's book, runs two of his own businesses
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Most pre-teens spend their time on Xbox or hanging out with friends, but a Henry County boy runs his own businesses while getting straight As and hitting the field as a multi-sport athlete. The Luella Middle School student's latest accomplishment is penning a children's book hitting...
Here’s how Waffle House restaurants are used to determine severity of storms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Norcross -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down. It...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid.
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $600.00/mo (678)768-3333.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
Atlanta Public Schools announced it will cancel or postpone sporting events and other activities on Friday and Saturday because of Hurricane Ian.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Clayton County switching to virtual learning Friday because of storm
Clayton County students will switch to virtual learning Friday as a precaution against forecasted inclement weather beca...
Comments / 0