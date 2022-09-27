ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
mikefarrellsports.com

Recruiting Round-Up: Five-Star DJ Hicks commits tomorrow

Welcome to the world of recruiting round-up today we will talk about DJ Hicks, and Georgia snags a nice commitment from a Florida blue-chipper. Tyler Williams is 6-foot 3-inches tall, and 200 pounds from Lakeland Florida. The four-star was a big priority for the Dawgs particularly after losing out on Anthony Evans. Miami was a contender in this recruitment but ultimately it has been trending Dawgs for a few months, and Tyler put the thing on ice tonight.
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
