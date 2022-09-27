Read full article on original website
Scott Morris
2d ago
This is unconstitutional. A state cannot provide funds to a groups based on their ethnicity. State grants cannot be based on skin color. Soneine should sue the state over this program. I have no problem with minorities, but this is unlawful and unfair to other minorities and the majority.
Churchman
3d ago
THINK?? Racist, what's the matterwith people's thinking?? "blackimmigrants" sorry and African??Oregon DOESN'T have any of those!??
Oregon, Southwest Washington could see 1.5M people ask for food assistance this year, OFB says
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, President Biden talked about tangible ways to end hunger and improve public health by 2030 during the first White House conference on hunger since 1969. The head of the Oregon Food Bank was part of a national conference earlier this week and weighed in...
thelundreport.org
Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland
For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
‘Start being leaders’: Woman frustrated by Wheeler’s response to homeless concerns
A woman who took her concerns over Portland’s homeless crisis to city leaders says the mayor scoffed when she testified about the ongoing issues.
Portland leaders discuss progress, problems with behavioral health crisis system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury hosted a virtual discussion virtual discussion on Tuesday with behavioral health stakeholders about what should be done to better address the needs of people in crisis. The people working in behavioral health explained they're working hard...
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant
PORTLAND, Ore. — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which will generate enough electricity to power a...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
Providence, Legacy, PeaceHealth sue Oregon over mental health care treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three of Oregon's largest hospital systems are suing the state over its alleged lack of adequate mental health care, which they say has forced the hospital systems to house patients in need of mental health treatment for months. Providence Health & Services, Legacy Health and PeaceHealth...
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
City denies Gonzalez campaign's request to reconsider $77K penalty
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has denied a request from city council candidate Rene Gonzalez for reconsideration of a $77,140 fine leveled against his campaign last week. Gonzalez is running against incumbent commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the November election. The city's Small Donor Elections program issued...
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
How your vote this November impacts hunger in Oregon
This week, the Oregon Food Bank is focusing on the choices voters will make this November that will directly impact hunger and its root causes.
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez demands waiver of $77K fine
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland City Council candidate has formally asked elections officials to waive a $77,000 fine, arguing that a deeply discounted downtown office space he received from a wealthy backer doesn't go against the city's campaign finance rules. Since May, Rene Gonzalez's campaign has paid a $250...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Hospitals Sue the State, Search for Oakland Gunman Continues, and the Latest on Hurricane Ian
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Ahhh, wasn’t that...
Salem-area leaders fear influx in Oregon State Hospital patients due to early release plan
SALEM, Ore. — In just two weeks, Oregon State Hospital will begin the first of its monthly early releases of mental health patients. The patients being released were charged with a crime but deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental illness. They were sent to the state hospital to get medication and counseling to help them become capable to aid and assist in their own criminal defense.
Pamplin Media Group
Four industrial properties change hands in deals totaling over $80m in Portland area
The four new sales indicate a continued strong industrial real estate market in the Portland metro area. Experts predicted continued high demand and tight supply would fuel the industrial real estate market in the Portland area throughout 2022 — and the predictions are holding true this quarter. Four industrial...
clayconews.com
MULTNOMAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE (MCSO) IN OREGON SEEKS FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED POLICY
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that MCSO takes seriously its responsibility to engage community stakeholders about the services the agency provides. Policy and procedure serve as the foundation for all MCSO law enforcement operations, correctional operations, and business services. Policy provides members with...
klcc.org
Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly
Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
