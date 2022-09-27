ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Scott Morris
2d ago

This is unconstitutional. A state cannot provide funds to a groups based on their ethnicity. State grants cannot be based on skin color. Soneine should sue the state over this program. I have no problem with minorities, but this is unlawful and unfair to other minorities and the majority.

Churchman
3d ago

THINK?? Racist, what's the matterwith people's thinking?? "blackimmigrants" sorry and African??Oregon DOESN'T have any of those!??

thelundreport.org

Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland

For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant

PORTLAND, Ore. — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which will generate enough electricity to power a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

City denies Gonzalez campaign's request to reconsider $77K penalty

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has denied a request from city council candidate Rene Gonzalez for reconsideration of a $77,140 fine leveled against his campaign last week. Gonzalez is running against incumbent commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the November election. The city's Small Donor Elections program issued...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Salem-area leaders fear influx in Oregon State Hospital patients due to early release plan

SALEM, Ore. — In just two weeks, Oregon State Hospital will begin the first of its monthly early releases of mental health patients. The patients being released were charged with a crime but deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental illness. They were sent to the state hospital to get medication and counseling to help them become capable to aid and assist in their own criminal defense.
SALEM, OR
klcc.org

Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly

Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
