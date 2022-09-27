ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
buffalorising.com

Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
iheart.com

Calling Hours Being Held This Weekend For Shaker High School Teacher

Calling hours will be held this weekend for Shaker High School teacher Megan Marohn. Her family is going to gather Saturday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Albany. Mahron was on leave from her job earlier this year when she disappeared during a trip to Massachusetts. Her body was found recently in a wooded area in Lee. The Berskhire County District Attorney's Office hasn't said how Mahron died of if she was the victim of a crime.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York

Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Football Player Lands First NIL Deal For UA Athlete

Only a few years ago, universities and colleges were the only ones that could benefit from a student-athlete's name, image and likeness (NIL) but we all know that has changed. When you think about programs like Alabama and Texas, where the head coaches are racking in tens of millions of dollars in contracts and endorsements, student-athletes were given a small fraction of a percent of those profits through scholarships and sometimes stipends. That rule has changed and now a University at Albany football player is benefitting from the modification.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat

It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
NISKAYUNA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our September 29 front page

Autumn Home Issue Glens Falls Rotary 100th. Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel. First take on Lapper-Stec race. A dog park in Glens Falls, at Haviland’s Cove? World’s Largest Garage Sale is back! in Wbarrensburg. Tony DeSare in Hudson Falls for Christmas at Strand. LG: American Legion Post 374 marks 100th. Glens Falls fails to post documents, but promises ‘soon.’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

