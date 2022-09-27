Read full article on original website
Missing person notice, Kalei D’avignon of Troy
The Troy Police Department has put out a missing person alert, pertaining to Kalei D'avignon, who goes by "Khy." D'avignon went missing from a Vanderheyden group home in Troy on Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
WNYT
Beloved Rensselaer neighbor gets surprise honor on national TV
It was quite the surprise this week for a beloved neighbor in Rensselaer. Ernie Mann woke up one morning to not only a crowd of his cheering neighbors, but a camera crew from The Today Show. It was all on live TV. It all started with an email to honor...
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
WATCH! Black Bear Trapped in SUV in Ulster County! How’d He Escape?
The American black bear is a beautiful animal that you could encounter while hiking the woods of New York State from April until they go into hibernation around October. You probably have a better chance of spotting a black bear in your yard or a local dumpster but have you ever seen a bear in a car?
buffalorising.com
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
iheart.com
Calling Hours Being Held This Weekend For Shaker High School Teacher
Calling hours will be held this weekend for Shaker High School teacher Megan Marohn. Her family is going to gather Saturday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Albany. Mahron was on leave from her job earlier this year when she disappeared during a trip to Massachusetts. Her body was found recently in a wooded area in Lee. The Berskhire County District Attorney's Office hasn't said how Mahron died of if she was the victim of a crime.
Central NY woman who troopers say caused head-on Route 690 crash faces new felony charges
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman who troopers say caused a head-on crash on Route 690 in Van Buren that injured three people has now been charged with assault. Heather J. Wills, 38 of Syracuse, was originally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to a state police news release Thursday.
5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York
Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Glens Falls streets to close for night paving
The City of Glens Falls is closing down an area of the street at night for the next week. Any driver traveling the city from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. may need to adjust their way home.
Albany Football Player Lands First NIL Deal For UA Athlete
Only a few years ago, universities and colleges were the only ones that could benefit from a student-athlete's name, image and likeness (NIL) but we all know that has changed. When you think about programs like Alabama and Texas, where the head coaches are racking in tens of millions of dollars in contracts and endorsements, student-athletes were given a small fraction of a percent of those profits through scholarships and sometimes stipends. That rule has changed and now a University at Albany football player is benefitting from the modification.
Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York
Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat
It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our September 29 front page
Autumn Home Issue Glens Falls Rotary 100th. Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel. First take on Lapper-Stec race. A dog park in Glens Falls, at Haviland’s Cove? World’s Largest Garage Sale is back! in Wbarrensburg. Tony DeSare in Hudson Falls for Christmas at Strand. LG: American Legion Post 374 marks 100th. Glens Falls fails to post documents, but promises ‘soon.’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WRGB
Cabbage Patch Dolls, ColecoVision: The rise & fall of a toy company with local ties
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A paint-chipped sign on the side of a sad-looking concrete wall--all that's left of one of the most successful toy businesses in the world. But before flaming out, Coleco's four Capital Region factories worked at a furious pace under intense company pressure to meet customer's demands.
