ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 1

Related
The Post and Courier

West Columbia industrial building leased out

WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

New Columbia residential project constructing model apartment in Five Points

COLUMBIA — A new residential complex being built in Columbia is opening a leasing office in Five Points that will include a full model of an apartment. Sawyer on Lincoln, a new housing complex being built near the University of South Carolina campus, is opening an office in the 900 block of Harden Street with a model apartment under construction.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Senior home in Santee on standby for evacuees from Ian

SANTEE, S.C. — Magnolias of Santee assisted living facility has a history of stepping in to provide housing for senior evacuees after a storm. A few years ago, the facility housed displaced residents from a facility in Myrtle Beach after a storm hit the area. “It was like a...
SANTEE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Mashburn Construction
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy