Sandbags being distributed throughout Orangeburg County ahead of Ian
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As people prepare for possible flooding ahead of Ian, sandbags are available for pickup throughout Orangeburg County. “Orangeburg County has been diligent about having the training, the equipment, and the man power to put the communities together after we have storms and weather damage," said county administrator Harold Young.
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
The Post and Courier
West Columbia industrial building leased out
WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
New development plans for Allen Benedict Court to be revealed at public meetings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing will be hosting two events open to the public to present conceptual plans for the redevelopment of Allen Benedict Court. The public design charrettes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on October 3 and October 17 at the Cecil Tillis Center, 2111 Simpkins Lane, in Columbia.
Berkeley County Government Announces Office Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian
All Berkeley County Government offices, the Courthouse, Landfill & Convenience Centers, Cypress Gardens, Berkeley Animal Center, and all Library branches will be closing at noon on Thursday. The post Berkeley County Government Announces Office Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
The Post and Courier
New Columbia residential project constructing model apartment in Five Points
COLUMBIA — A new residential complex being built in Columbia is opening a leasing office in Five Points that will include a full model of an apartment. Sawyer on Lincoln, a new housing complex being built near the University of South Carolina campus, is opening an office in the 900 block of Harden Street with a model apartment under construction.
Senior home in Santee on standby for evacuees from Ian
SANTEE, S.C. — Magnolias of Santee assisted living facility has a history of stepping in to provide housing for senior evacuees after a storm. A few years ago, the facility housed displaced residents from a facility in Myrtle Beach after a storm hit the area. “It was like a...
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
Columbia man describes "frantic" trip through FL airport amid Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is creating travel chaos for those looking to get out of the Sunshine State. On Wednesday alone, FlightAware, a tracking service, said more than 900 flights were cancelled in Florida. Among those making the trip was Robert Reese, a Lower Richland native. He left...
wach.com
'It's like you need a boat': Flooded SC residents brace for further damage from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A lot of people in the Midlands are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best right now. They’re worried about possible damage to their home and property. It’s a problem James Speaks says his family has been dealing with in the seven...
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
One school district already changing plans due to effects of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one school district in the Midlands is changing their plans later this week due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. High schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afterschool activities are canceled.
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
abccolumbia.com
Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather. So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:. Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Fest— Event rescheduled for Saturday...
