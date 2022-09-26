We have lived in Whatcom County for 55 years and love it. Most of the time. (Not the Northeasters.) I would like to encourage voters to vote for Alicia Rule and Sharon Shewmake in the 42nd District. Over a year ago we sent two emails to all three of the 42nd District legislators regarding a loophole in the seniors' property tax break. I immediately got a response from Alicia and Sharon after the first email. Not even a “thank you for writing” response from Simon Sefzik. Both Alicia and Sharon started looking into what could be done and worked on the issue.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO