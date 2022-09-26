ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

cascadiadaily.com

From bake sales to chartered buses: How Title IX changed sports at WWU and in Whatcom County

Editor’s note: Title IX at 50 is a three-part series exploring and reporting on how the federal law has impacted and changed lives of Whatcom County women in sport over the past half-century. At times controversial, the legislation has gone a long way toward leveling the playing field for girls and women since its inception in 1972. Today’s Part I details Title IX’s significant influence on Western Washington University and local sports figures.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
ballparkdigest.com

New Everett AquaSox ballpark under consideration

A new Everett AquaSox ballpark could be in the works, as Snohomish County Council and the Everett City Council could study what it would take to build a new venue for the High-A Northwest League team. The AquaSox currently play at Funko Field at Everett Memorial Stadium, but like many...
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

The Hammer, Vol. XXXVII

Attention, Riley Sweeney: City of Ferndale communications officer. You said the water coming out of that pipe from your city’s treatment plant is clean enough to drink. Good to know, but bottoms up, my friend! When would you like to meet us with a videographer and a glass? We’re flexible.
FERNDALE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Connecting the dots: Elementary schools focus on transdisciplinary ed

Fifth grade students circled around the room, one-by-one, collectively greeting each individual as they started their day in Tawni Eisenhart's class at Northern Heights Elementary School in Bellingham on Sept. 15. Afterward, students quickly shuffled into their places at tall desks and short tables — a different configuration each student chose.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announces interim director. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announced Megan Juenemann has been hired to serve as their interim executive director. Former Executive Director Anya Milton recently vacated the position to take a position with Bellingham Technical College.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Letters to the Editor, Week of Sept. 28, 2022

We have lived in Whatcom County for 55 years and love it. Most of the time. (Not the Northeasters.) I would like to encourage voters to vote for Alicia Rule and Sharon Shewmake in the 42nd District. Over a year ago we sent two emails to all three of the 42nd District legislators regarding a loophole in the seniors' property tax break. I immediately got a response from Alicia and Sharon after the first email. Not even a “thank you for writing” response from Simon Sefzik. Both Alicia and Sharon started looking into what could be done and worked on the issue.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

From catch to takeout: The business of fisherman family food trucks

Mobile storefront vs. pop-up marketing. The banner strung between the blue and black food trucks at Bellingham SeaFeast read “100% Fisherman Family Owned - Operated - Caught.”. The roughly 9,000 visitors to Squalicum Harbor that day may not have realized it, but they were witnessing a reported rarity: two...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

A&E calendar: Of harvests, humor and art openings

Find out what happens when a talented physician inadvertently creates an alternate personality of pure evil who wreaks murderous havoc on the city of London when this sweeping gothic musical concludes with showings at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $11–$13. Due to its mature content, the show is not recommended for children under the age of 15. Info: theclaire.org.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Guest commentary: Whatcom children's levy deserves a 'yes' vote

Whatcom County has an enormous opportunity for its children and families that will be on our ballot this Nov. 8. Proposition 5, the Children's Initiative, is an investment in our community’s collective future that will improve the health, education and welfare of our 10,000 youngest children, while addressing glaring inequities and issues of access during the earliest, most formative years of childhood. These earliest years are a one-time window of opportunity to lay a strong foundation for our kids’ futures.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Music and memories: Wild Buffalo celebrates 25 years

This weekend, the Wild Buffalo House of Music is celebrating its 25th anniversary. In the topsy-turvy live music industry, that’s practically an eternity. I checked in with co-owner Craig Jewell to find out a little more about just how they do it. The Wild Buffalo had already been open...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Associated Press

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Authors, actors, artists and makers

This week, hear from a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, take a self-guided tour of the studios of Whatcom County artists, discover ways to create something cool, attend a benefit to allow young women to explore their musical prowess, and welcome the return of “Hellingham.”. Award-winning author. Village Books hosts Anthony...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham

Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
BELLINGHAM, WA

