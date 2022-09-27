ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit on Thursday...
WORLD
WDIO-TV

N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit the South. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North Korean missile launch...
WORLD
WDIO-TV

Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said Wednesday they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate. The preordained outcome sets the stage...
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia confirmed on Thursday it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Nobusuke Kishi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Akie Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
WDIO-TV

Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Japanese People#Unification Church
WDIO-TV

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information...
POTUS
AFP

Attack kills 25 in Ukraine ahead of Kremlin annexation

An attack on a frontline civilian convoy killed at least 25 people in southern Ukraine on Friday, just hours before Moscow was due to annex four occupied Ukrainian regions. But early on Friday, an attack in Zaporizhzhia in the south, killed at least 25 people as civilians were preparing to leave to pick up relatives, Ukrainian officials said.
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday kept the nation’s cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the 2023 budget year, despite pressure from advocates to raise it even higher to meet the need after falling far short of that target this year. Refugees advocates have...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
WDIO-TV

Wall Street points lower as foreign currencies tumble

U.S. markets were poised to open lower on Wednesday as investors fret over the prospect of a possible recession while another global currency came under pressure. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 0.6%. China’s yuan recovered slightly after falling to a...
STOCKS
WDIO-TV

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The NATO military alliance warned Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries and joined other Western officials in citing sabotage as the likely cause of damage to two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The...
INDUSTRY
WDIO-TV

White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference Wednesday on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since...
U.S. POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on

HAVANA (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the chicken to...
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

Stocks rise on Wall Street, U.K. bond yields fall back

NEW YORK (AP) — Bond markets around the world are relaxing Wednesday after London’s central bank pledged to do whatever’s needed to restore calm in its financial markets. The move comes amid heightened concerns about the potential for economies worldwide slipping into a recession as the hottest...
STOCKS
WDIO-TV

‘Don’t leave me’: Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking

BOURJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon (AP) — Jihad Michlawi, 31, struggled to makes ends meet as a chef in crisis-hit Beirut. The Palestinian had never considered taking a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe until friends who successfully did so convinced him. Now, he’s one of dozens of survivors...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy