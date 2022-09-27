Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit on Thursday...
WDIO-TV
N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit the South. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North Korean missile launch...
WDIO-TV
Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said Wednesday they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate. The preordained outcome sets the stage...
WDIO-TV
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia confirmed on Thursday it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
WDIO-TV
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
Canadian Government Advises Hockey Players In Russia, Belarus To Get Out Fearing Similar Fate As Brittney Griner
The Canadian government is worried about its professional hockey players who play in Russia and Belarus, fearing they could end up having a similar fate to WNBA star Brittney Griner, reported the Toronto Sun. Canadian regulators are concerned they won’t be able to provide needed support if any of the...
WDIO-TV
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Biden and Zelenskiy reject expected annexations ahead of Putin speech
Russian leader to preside over signing ceremony with Russian-installed heads of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk
Attack kills 25 in Ukraine ahead of Kremlin annexation
An attack on a frontline civilian convoy killed at least 25 people in southern Ukraine on Friday, just hours before Moscow was due to annex four occupied Ukrainian regions. But early on Friday, an attack in Zaporizhzhia in the south, killed at least 25 people as civilians were preparing to leave to pick up relatives, Ukrainian officials said.
WDIO-TV
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday kept the nation’s cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the 2023 budget year, despite pressure from advocates to raise it even higher to meet the need after falling far short of that target this year. Refugees advocates have...
WDIO-TV
Wall Street points lower as foreign currencies tumble
U.S. markets were poised to open lower on Wednesday as investors fret over the prospect of a possible recession while another global currency came under pressure. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 0.6%. China’s yuan recovered slightly after falling to a...
WDIO-TV
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The NATO military alliance warned Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries and joined other Western officials in citing sabotage as the likely cause of damage to two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The...
WDIO-TV
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference Wednesday on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since...
Fate of the Amazon rests on Brazil election, say experts
Further destruction under Bolsonaro could push the vital rainforest past an irreversible tipping point
WDIO-TV
Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on
HAVANA (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the chicken to...
WDIO-TV
Stocks rise on Wall Street, U.K. bond yields fall back
NEW YORK (AP) — Bond markets around the world are relaxing Wednesday after London’s central bank pledged to do whatever’s needed to restore calm in its financial markets. The move comes amid heightened concerns about the potential for economies worldwide slipping into a recession as the hottest...
WDIO-TV
‘Don’t leave me’: Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking
BOURJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon (AP) — Jihad Michlawi, 31, struggled to makes ends meet as a chef in crisis-hit Beirut. The Palestinian had never considered taking a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe until friends who successfully did so convinced him. Now, he’s one of dozens of survivors...
Turkish president sues German lawmaker over slur
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing a senior German lawmaker who called him a "sewer rat," his lawyer said Friday
