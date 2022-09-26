Read full article on original website
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at Alice Hyde Medical Center after a brief illness. Phil was born on September 1, 1937, in Rochester, the son of the late...
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, a resident of East High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Bill passed away Monday afternoon at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of William C. “Bill” Ryan.
Robert “Bob” E. Anderson, 84, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bob” E. Anderson, 84, of Parishville and Cape Coral, Florida - and formerly of Gouverneur - died Wednesday morning at his home in Parishville. He is survived by sons Robert B. Anderson, Mark J. Anderson , Kris Anderson, Patrick Anderson, and Sean...
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours and a Funeral Mass for Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Richard passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home on Elizabeth Street surrounded by a family that adored and idolized him.
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
Philip E. Rybke, 85, of Akwesasne
Richard P. Goolden, 79, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard P. Goolden, 79, a longtime resident of O’Neil Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility in Syracuse. Richard was born on October 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Merrill and Clara...
Charles O. Alton, 87, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Charles O. Alton, 87, of Van Buren Street, passed away, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. Survivors include his wife of 66-years, Helen and three children, Terry Prior, Kelly Bridge, Keith Alton, and foster-son, Wilson Stevenson. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer.
Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Herne passed away Monday morning at Massena Rehab. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Martha H. Herne.
Indian River impressive on the gridiron
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is certainly dominating play on the gridiron. The Warriors posted a 71-6 victory over South Jefferson this past weekend. The win upped the Warriors’ record to 4-0 on the season. Indian River will get a big taste of Section III Class B...
Norfolk Fall Festival this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be plenty to do at the Norfolk Fall Festival this week. Norfolk Public Library director Laurel Murphy and event organizer Bobbi Phillips told us what people can expect. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is Thursday,...
Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
Becoming mostly sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
With days left, library’s ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign exceeds goal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still time to “drop your drawers” at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown. The campaign started earlier this month, collected unopened packs of underwear and diapers, to be given to local school districts. The diapers will help the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students. The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online. “When you introduce these types of words and feelings to...
