Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at Alice Hyde Medical Center after a brief illness. Phil was born on September 1, 1937, in Rochester, the son of the late...
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
Robert “Bob” E. Anderson, 84, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bob” E. Anderson, 84, of Parishville and Cape Coral, Florida - and formerly of Gouverneur - died Wednesday morning at his home in Parishville. He is survived by sons Robert B. Anderson, Mark J. Anderson , Kris Anderson, Patrick Anderson, and Sean...
William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, a resident of East High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Bill passed away Monday afternoon at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of William C. “Bill” Ryan.
Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam will be private. Rose passed away on Sunday evening (September 25, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. She is survived by her sons Phillip (Linda) Trimm of Potsdam, Thomas (Val) Trimm of Farmington, Timothy...
Philip E. Rybke, 85, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Philip E. Rybke, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022 at Alice Hyde Medical Center after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Charles O. Alton, 87, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Charles O. Alton, 87, of Van Buren Street, passed away, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. Survivors include his wife of 66-years, Helen and three children, Terry Prior, Kelly Bridge, Keith Alton, and foster-son, Wilson Stevenson. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Joey Farmer, 39, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joey Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022 in Massena. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Steven E. Miles, 75, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Steven E. Miles, age 75 of Potsdam, NY passed away at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com. Steven was born November 7, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Dean Miles and Theresa LaPointe. He was a 1974 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the United States Navy overseas in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned to the states and he worked for years as a manager at the Potsdam Paper Mill. Steve was very active locally. He was former chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department and he was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge and also worked there for several years. Steve was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Peets of Massena, NY; a sister Vicky Tyler of Syracuse and several grandchildren.
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Richard P. Goolden, 79, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard P. Goolden, 79, a longtime resident of O’Neil Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility in Syracuse. Richard was born on October 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Merrill and Clara...
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer.
Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours and a Funeral Mass for Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Richard passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home on Elizabeth Street surrounded by a family that adored and idolized him.
