Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer
Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Snacking Etiquette: Friend Expects Friend to Join In
Two longtime friends were vacationing together, and one got angry that the other didn’t eat snacks with her. Is there a proper snacking etiquette? See what Amy Dickinson of “Ask Amy” has to say. Dear Amy:. Recently a longtime, good friend was staying with me as a...
Comments / 0