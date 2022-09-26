Read full article on original website
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.
Steven E. Miles, 75, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Steven E. Miles, age 75 of Potsdam, NY passed away at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com. Steven was born November 7, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Dean Miles and Theresa LaPointe. He was a 1974 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the United States Navy overseas in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned to the states and he worked for years as a manager at the Potsdam Paper Mill. Steve was very active locally. He was former chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department and he was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge and also worked there for several years. Steve was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Peets of Massena, NY; a sister Vicky Tyler of Syracuse and several grandchildren.
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, a resident of East High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Bill passed away Monday afternoon at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of William C. “Bill” Ryan.
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
Joey Farmer, 39, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joey Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022 in Massena. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Charles O. Alton, 87, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Charles O. Alton, 87, of Van Buren Street, passed away, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. Survivors include his wife of 66-years, Helen and three children, Terry Prior, Kelly Bridge, Keith Alton, and foster-son, Wilson Stevenson. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Richard P. Goolden, 79, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard P. Goolden, 79, a longtime resident of O’Neil Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility in Syracuse. Richard was born on October 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Merrill and Clara...
Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Herne passed away Monday morning at Massena Rehab. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Martha H. Herne.
Philip E. Rybke, 85, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Philip E. Rybke, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022 at Alice Hyde Medical Center after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Highlights & scores: A busy night on the pitch
(WWNY) - The boys took centerstage in local soccer Wednesday. In boys’ non-league soccer from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Madrid-Waddington. Less than five minutes in Watertown getting on the board when Nico Spaziani dented the back of the net off the indirect kick. It’s 1-0 Cyclones. Then...
Becoming mostly sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22. Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above. About 100...
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Kevin Chandler is medical director of the Samaritan Urology Center. He talked about the importance of prostate cancer screening. Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Prostate cancer...
Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students. The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online. “When you introduce these types of words and feelings to...
Some sunshine tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will build into the region tomorrow morning. Expect clouds overnight with lows in the 40′s. Thursday will start cloudy, but the skies will clear by mid morning. Highs will be in the middle 50′s. Friday is looking sunny with highs in the...
