Humane Society to host trivia night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Saint Joseph County will host a trivia night to raise funds for homeless pets in the county. The event will take place October 21 at 7 p.m. at the Goodson Street Event Center in South Bend. Those interested in attending will need...
Michiana volunteers prepare to head to Florida for disaster relief
Local American Red Cross volunteers are preparing to head down to Florida, after hurricane Ian hits the area. While an Indiana native ABC57 spoke with who now lives in Tampa said she got prepared before the storm. Millions of people, including some Hoosiers braced for hurricane Ian and the life-threatening...
Indiana taskforce to deploy around 50 people to help out in Florida
INDIANA -- Indiana Task Force One is deploying a 50-person team to help out in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits the sunshine state. The team was activated and deployed near Montgomery, Alabama at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Those deployed included 45 team members and 6 support personnel according to...
Free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for veterans on October 22
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Veterans can get their flu vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at the St. Joseph County VA Clinic on October 22. The vaccine is free to all VA-enrolled veterans who bring their Veteran Healthcare ID card with them. Veterans getting the vaccine at the clinic are...
Indiana Department of Health announces changes to COVID-19, monkeypox dashboards
The Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its COVID-19 and monkeypox dashboards Thursday. The updates reflect a change in publishing schedules and new COVID-19 surveillance tools. Starting this week, the COVID-19 dashboards will be updated on Wednesdays by 5 p.m. Nationally, COVID-19 is being evaluated weekly rather than daily.
Hoosiers share experiences evacuating and heading toward Florida amid Hurricane Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Hurricane Ian officially made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Many were racing to evacuate, but some are racing to get there in time, to help those stranded. Indiana Task Force 1 was activated to help with disaster relief efforts, as Hurricane Ian ravages through parts of...
St. Joe County Parks Department to host Trails at Twilight nature exploration
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Parks Department will host Trails at Twilight, a nature exploration event, at Bendix County Park on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the park is free, and people can follow a lantern-lit trail through the Studebaker pine trees,...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds
(CNN) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday with winds near 150 mph, making it a strong Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is delivering a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain...
Indiana EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan receives federal approval
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Federal Highway Administration has approved Indiana's plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to build a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The plans approval allows the state to work with private and public partners to begin investing nearly $100 million over the...
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
Shots fired involving Indiana State Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana State Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Indiana State Police reports that a Indiana State Excise Police Officer was working on a special detail with a convenience store. The officer followed a suspicious 1990's-early 2000's Silver...
More than 350 Indiana Michigan Power workers traveling to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
More than 350 Indiana Michigan Power workers are traveling to Florida this week to help crews ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall on the state's Gulf Coast. Line workers, damage assessors, forestry experts, support staff, and business partners are making the trip. Crews will work 16-hour...
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of utility vehicle in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a utility vehicle from an equipment store in the 16000 block of Heimbach Road. According to troopers, a 2013 John Deere Gator was taken from GreenMark Equipment sometime between 6 p.m. on September 22 and 8 a.m. on September 23.
Department of Natural Resources encouraging hunters to help feed hungry Hoosiers
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters in the state to donate their legally harvested deer to help feed Hoosiers in need. To participate in the donation, hunters can drop off field-dressed deer at a local participating processor. Processing fees are paid for by the Sportsmen's Benevolence Fund.
Sanibel and Captiva islands cut off from Florida mainland after Ian's storm surge washes away three parts of Sanibel Causeway
(CNN) -- At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to video from CNN affiliates WBBH and WPLG, severing the Sanibel and Captiva islands' only connection to Florida's mainland. The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp...
Hurricane Ian poses a huge threat to Florida as a category 4 hurricane
Meteorologists all across the country have been looking to the tropics this week as Hurricane Ian has torn through the Caribbean. Yesterday, the storm made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in western Cuba, bringing heavy rainfall and hurricane-force winds to the area. The storm resulted in flash flooding and has left 11 million people without power.
Left lane of eastbound I-94, near M-139, closed for emergency road repair
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The left lane of eastbound I-94, near M-139/Scottdale Road, is currently closed for an emergency road repair, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane is blocked near Exit 28.
