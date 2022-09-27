ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MI

Humane Society to host trivia night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Saint Joseph County will host a trivia night to raise funds for homeless pets in the county. The event will take place October 21 at 7 p.m. at the Goodson Street Event Center in South Bend. Those interested in attending will need...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Michiana volunteers prepare to head to Florida for disaster relief

Local American Red Cross volunteers are preparing to head down to Florida, after hurricane Ian hits the area. While an Indiana native ABC57 spoke with who now lives in Tampa said she got prepared before the storm. Millions of people, including some Hoosiers braced for hurricane Ian and the life-threatening...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana taskforce to deploy around 50 people to help out in Florida

INDIANA -- Indiana Task Force One is deploying a 50-person team to help out in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits the sunshine state. The team was activated and deployed near Montgomery, Alabama at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Those deployed included 45 team members and 6 support personnel according to...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Department of Health announces changes to COVID-19, monkeypox dashboards

The Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its COVID-19 and monkeypox dashboards Thursday. The updates reflect a change in publishing schedules and new COVID-19 surveillance tools. Starting this week, the COVID-19 dashboards will be updated on Wednesdays by 5 p.m. Nationally, COVID-19 is being evaluated weekly rather than daily.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan receives federal approval

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Federal Highway Administration has approved Indiana's plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to build a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The plans approval allows the state to work with private and public partners to begin investing nearly $100 million over the...
INDIANA STATE
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Shots fired involving Indiana State Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana State Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Indiana State Police reports that a Indiana State Excise Police Officer was working on a special detail with a convenience store. The officer followed a suspicious 1990's-early 2000's Silver...
INDIANA STATE
Hurricane Ian poses a huge threat to Florida as a category 4 hurricane

Meteorologists all across the country have been looking to the tropics this week as Hurricane Ian has torn through the Caribbean. Yesterday, the storm made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in western Cuba, bringing heavy rainfall and hurricane-force winds to the area. The storm resulted in flash flooding and has left 11 million people without power.
FLORIDA STATE

