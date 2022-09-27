ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Election Lawyer John Eastman Urges Judge to Shield Additional Chapman University Emails from Jan. 6 Committee

By Meghann Cuniff
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
3d ago

and after trump lied about handing all the classified document back to the archives months prior to the raid he expects anyone other then Maga Republicans to believe him? wow, that's a heck of an ask

Reply(3)
117
William Thatcher
3d ago

I love all these Trump lawyers. The big thing was we can’t show our evidence because we can’t get into a court, now they are all called to court and want to hide their lies and still have zero evIdence

Reply(1)
100
Lisa Picard
3d ago

what are you hiding... you were big enough to go along with the SCAM ....be big enough to give the goods up. ...YOU did this to YOURSELF....you had to know this was going to happen. .. ..now go to JAIL ...go directly to JAIL. DO NOT PASS GO DONT COLLECT any MONEY !!!!.

Reply
71
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

