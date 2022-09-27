ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

'They're beautiful': Maine loons prepare for winter

ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- It's that time of year when many of us are getting ready for the long winter ahead. That's also true for Maine’s loon population. You may have seen what seems like an unusual number of loons together at one time on Maine lakes, but it turns out to be common this time of year.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Most Endangered Historic Places list shines light on 5 significant sites

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine Preservation announced its annual list of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Maine. According to Maine Preservation, the 2022 list of Most Endangered Historic Places underscores the diversity of buildings and sites significant to Mainers and the challenges faced by individuals and communities in saving, restoring, and repurposing these places.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Lewiston celebrates 50 years since passage of Clean Water Act

LEWISTON (WGME) – Next month marks 50 years since the Clean Water Act was enacted. Lewiston celebrated the milestone along the banks of the Androscoggin River Thursday. Governor Janet Mills was among those marking nearly half a century since the Clean Water Act was enacted, honoring what they call 100 clear water champions from around Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine getting $8M in home heating help

Maine is getting millions more in home heating help for low-income Mainers. Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden say Maine will receive an estimated $8 million in additional LIHEAP funding, a roughly 20 percent increase above the state’s allotment in a typical year. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WPFO

Maine man plays part in NASA mission to crash spacecraft into asteroid

PORTLAND (WGME) – NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday. Although it's been done in movies, this was the first time it's ever happened in real life. A man with roots in Maine was directly involved in the project. Mark Jensenius graduated from Greely High School...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Green puppy born at Maine farm

STEEP FALLS (WGME) -- Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine. Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of came out green.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Webb
WPFO

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills sets aside $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills is reserving $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine as part of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. Each family caregiver is reportedly eligible for up to $2,000 in grants. The program will also provide legal and financial guidance, as well as services like physical...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Brrrr! Frosty Friday morning expected in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A very quiet stretch of weather over the next week in Maine. Not a drop of rain in the forecast, but there is some frost potential in our future. Your Thursday looks nice and cool, with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. With clear skies and...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Moose Hunters#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
WPFO

Maine fall foliage update: Fall weather continues this week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been a fan of the nice weather we have over the last few days, you'll love the extended forecast as we finish out this week and head into the weekend. Dry weather will continue with sunny skies. Our only real rain chance is on Wednesday, when...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers with electric cars, heat pumps eligible for power bill discount

AUGUSTA (WGME)— The Maine Public Utility Commission has reached an agreement with utility suppliers to offer a discount to Mainers using clean energy instead of fossil fuels. Mainers who drive electric vehicles, own heat pumps, or other energy storage technologies will be eligible for a discounted power bill. "We...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WPFO

Rescues begin in Florida as Ian aims for South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WPFO

Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose

CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
CORINNA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy