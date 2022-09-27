Read full article on original website
'They're beautiful': Maine loons prepare for winter
ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- It's that time of year when many of us are getting ready for the long winter ahead. That's also true for Maine’s loon population. You may have seen what seems like an unusual number of loons together at one time on Maine lakes, but it turns out to be common this time of year.
Most Endangered Historic Places list shines light on 5 significant sites
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine Preservation announced its annual list of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Maine. According to Maine Preservation, the 2022 list of Most Endangered Historic Places underscores the diversity of buildings and sites significant to Mainers and the challenges faced by individuals and communities in saving, restoring, and repurposing these places.
Lewiston celebrates 50 years since passage of Clean Water Act
LEWISTON (WGME) – Next month marks 50 years since the Clean Water Act was enacted. Lewiston celebrated the milestone along the banks of the Androscoggin River Thursday. Governor Janet Mills was among those marking nearly half a century since the Clean Water Act was enacted, honoring what they call 100 clear water champions from around Maine.
Maine getting $8M in home heating help
Maine is getting millions more in home heating help for low-income Mainers. Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden say Maine will receive an estimated $8 million in additional LIHEAP funding, a roughly 20 percent increase above the state’s allotment in a typical year. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance...
'It was leaking through the roof:' Mainer living in Florida describes damage from storm
PORTLAND (WGME)— A Maine man, who now lives in New Port Richie, Florida, says some of his friends were hit badly by Hurricane Ian. Charles Morin, who is from Lewiston, says his house was boarded up and protected as the storm tore across the south. “We stayed in the...
Relief fund hopes to help Maine seniors heat their homes this winter
BRUNSWICK (WGME) – Two years ago, No. 2 heating oil prices in Maine were around $1.83 per gallon. Now, the price is nearly two-and-a-half times that. A boycott of Russian oil over its war in Ukraine is the biggest factor. "One thing I know for sure, when you're older,...
Maine man plays part in NASA mission to crash spacecraft into asteroid
PORTLAND (WGME) – NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday. Although it's been done in movies, this was the first time it's ever happened in real life. A man with roots in Maine was directly involved in the project. Mark Jensenius graduated from Greely High School...
Green puppy born at Maine farm
STEEP FALLS (WGME) -- Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine. Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of came out green.
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
Gov. Mills sets aside $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills is reserving $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine as part of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. Each family caregiver is reportedly eligible for up to $2,000 in grants. The program will also provide legal and financial guidance, as well as services like physical...
Brrrr! Frosty Friday morning expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A very quiet stretch of weather over the next week in Maine. Not a drop of rain in the forecast, but there is some frost potential in our future. Your Thursday looks nice and cool, with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. With clear skies and...
LePage takes aim at harm reduction strategies as drug deaths rise in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Former Republican Governor Paul LePage held a news conference in Portland on Wednesday, speaking about what he describes as a rise in crime, largely blaming it on illegal drug use in communities across the state. The former governor also centered on what he calls a rise in...
Maine fall foliage update: Fall weather continues this week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been a fan of the nice weather we have over the last few days, you'll love the extended forecast as we finish out this week and head into the weekend. Dry weather will continue with sunny skies. Our only real rain chance is on Wednesday, when...
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Mainers with electric cars, heat pumps eligible for power bill discount
AUGUSTA (WGME)— The Maine Public Utility Commission has reached an agreement with utility suppliers to offer a discount to Mainers using clean energy instead of fossil fuels. Mainers who drive electric vehicles, own heat pumps, or other energy storage technologies will be eligible for a discounted power bill. "We...
Ask the I-Team: Will joining a community solar farm lower your electric bill?
Odds are you've gotten a flyer in the mail from solar farm developers, promising to save you money on your power bill. “I would like to know if joining a solar farm will reduce my electric bill? If so, how do you get info to determine what solar farms are the best and/or legit?”
Rescues begin in Florida as Ian aims for South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
'Life-threatening' flooding expected as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon and has the potential to cause "life-threatening" flooding, as the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS...
Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose
CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
