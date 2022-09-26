Read full article on original website
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday between the Rebels and the 'Cats?
A hot start to the 2022 season is on the line Saturday in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 8 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Continue scrolling down as we present our "Fearless Forecast" with our winners and scores for Saturday's game...
Kentucky insider Josh Edwards answers five questions about the Wildcats
Inside the Rebels' David Johnson asked 247Sports Kentucky insider Josh Edwards five questions about the Wildcats ahead of Saturday's big game. Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off at 11 a.m. CT in Oxford and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Inside the...
Zach Evans injury: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hopeful star RB can return vs. Kentucky Wildcats
The status of Ole Miss star running back Zach Evans is still up in the air heading into Saturday’s top-15 showdown between the 14th-ranked Rebels and No. 7 Kentucky. Evans left Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa last week with a “medical issue.” Ole Miss is also monitoring the potential return of running back Ulysses Bentley IV and wideout Jaylon Robinson.
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels
The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
