A hot start to the 2022 season is on the line Saturday in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 8 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Continue scrolling down as we present our "Fearless Forecast" with our winners and scores for Saturday's game...

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO