ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Sports scores, stats for Monday: Bristol-Plymouth boys blank Old Colony in soccer action

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

TAUNTON — The fourth week of the fall high school season in Greater Taunton kicked off with plenty of action.

Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights from Monday.

Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Barnstable

SCORE: Barnstable 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 3-1-4 (1-0-3 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Goalie Jamie McLaren made 10 saves while Emily Allen, Delaney Moreau and Emily Keefe were all top performers for coach Emma Fernandez.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Durfee

Boys Soccer: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Old Colony

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 3, Old Colony 0

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 2-4-1 (0-1-0 Mayflower League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Aiden Steele, Tiago Lauro and Garret Crane all found the back of the net for the Craftsmen while goalkeeper Cam Curtis recorded the clean sheet.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday at Blue Hills

Girls Soccer: Bristol-Plymouth at Old Colony

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 2, Old Colony 2

LOCATION: Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 3-4-1 (0-1-0 MAC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Mackenzie O'Leary and Ashleigh Genander both found the back of the net for the Craftsmen.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Blue Hills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suiPA_0iBNl4i900

Golf: Bristol-Plymouth at South Shore Tech

SCORE: South Shore Tech 5, Bristol-Plymouth 4

LOCATION: Rockland Golf Course

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 2-5 (2-3 MAC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Matt Cabral and Connor Woodman both won their matches while Devlin Maloney and Richard Thorne both tied theirs. The match game down to the last match with a point in best ball.

NEXT MATCH: Tuesday vs. Cape Cod Tech

Boys Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Somerset Berkley

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Somerset Berkley 0

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley Regional High School

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 3-2-2 (3-1-1 South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Kristof Trond and Liam Hannon both found the back of the net for the Falcons while goalkeeper Brennan Silva recorded the clean sheet in net.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eevEp_0iBNl4i900

Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Somerset Berkley

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 4-3-3 (3-2-3 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Alexis Leonard scored the lone goal for the Falcons to draw even in the 23rd minute, but the Raiders were able to score the game winner in the final two minutes of the half and held on for the win.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Case

Field Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth at Seekonk

SCORE: Seekonk 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1

LOCATION: Seekonk High School

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 3-4-1 (3-1-0 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Merry Foley scored the lone goal for the Falcons before the Warriors scored two unanswered goals for the win.

NEXT GAME: Friday vs. Durfee

Golf: Dighton-Rehoboth at Attleboro

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 164, Attleboro 175

LOCATION: Stone-E-Lea Golf Club

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 5-3 (3-2 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Charlie Rosa led the way for the Falcons shooting a 40 (+4) while Jordan Dietz and TJ Levisee both shot a 41 (+5) and Ella Rosa, Nate Maiato and James Czech all shot a 42 (+6).

NEXT MATCH: Tuesday vs. Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8gTs_0iBNl4i900

Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Apponequet

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Apponequet 2

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Sept. 26

RECORD: 4-4 (1-4 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21 and 15-8. Mary Kate Mello recorded 17 assists for the Falcons while Kianna Reuter had six kills and five aces, Lucy Latour had seven kills and six aces and Corinne Braga had 25 digs and seven aces, with seven straight service points to end the final set.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Greater New Bedford

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, stats for Monday: Bristol-Plymouth boys blank Old Colony in soccer action

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

High school football team will stop carrying controversial flag

The Saugus High School football team will no longer carry the controversial “Thin Blue Line” flag with them onto the field before games after various individuals said, “the symbol makes them feel uncomfortable and unwelcome.”. The decision came from Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart...
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Gillette Stadium adding self-serve beer

FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse. Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Taunton, MA
Sports
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Taunton, MA
Education
City
Seekonk, MA
hot969boston.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
WESTFORD, MA
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts

WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said.   All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. 
WOBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Golf Club#Highschoolsports#Barnstable Score#Bristol Plymouth 3#Mayflower League#Craftsmen#Blue Hills Girls Soccer#Mac#Bristol Plymouth 4#Rockland Golf Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
capecoddaily.com

Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: As promised, we are providing an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred at Bourne High School yesterday (Tuesday). We take these types of incidents very seriously and if evidence is found during an investigation that supports filing criminal charges, we pursue those charges. In this particular case, […] The post Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate fatal crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a car and a truck on Broad Cove Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a truck. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. The driver of the truck stood outside the truck. Hingham firefighters freed the driver from the car and transported him to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Officials said the truck driver, who was seat belted, suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
HINGHAM, MA
Valley Breeze

Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur

LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
LINCOLN, RI
whdh.com

WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

MBTA Commuter Rail train and car accident reported in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail train was been involved in an accident with a minivan, according to a tweet from Bridgewater Police. Police said that the crash happened at the rail crossing at the intersection of Spring Street and Broad Street Thursday. No injuries have been reported, and the minivan has since been towed from the scene.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
979
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy