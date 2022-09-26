Sports scores, stats for Monday: Bristol-Plymouth boys blank Old Colony in soccer action
TAUNTON — The fourth week of the fall high school season in Greater Taunton kicked off with plenty of action.
Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights from Monday.
Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Barnstable
SCORE: Barnstable 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 3-1-4 (1-0-3 Southeast Conference)
HIGHLIGHTS: Goalie Jamie McLaren made 10 saves while Emily Allen, Delaney Moreau and Emily Keefe were all top performers for coach Emma Fernandez.
NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Durfee
Boys Soccer: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Old Colony
SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 3, Old Colony 0
LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 2-4-1 (0-1-0 Mayflower League)
HIGHLIGHTS: Aiden Steele, Tiago Lauro and Garret Crane all found the back of the net for the Craftsmen while goalkeeper Cam Curtis recorded the clean sheet.
NEXT GAME: Tuesday at Blue Hills
Girls Soccer: Bristol-Plymouth at Old Colony
SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 2, Old Colony 2
LOCATION: Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 3-4-1 (0-1-0 MAC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Mackenzie O'Leary and Ashleigh Genander both found the back of the net for the Craftsmen.
NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Blue Hills
Golf: Bristol-Plymouth at South Shore Tech
SCORE: South Shore Tech 5, Bristol-Plymouth 4
LOCATION: Rockland Golf Course
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 2-5 (2-3 MAC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Matt Cabral and Connor Woodman both won their matches while Devlin Maloney and Richard Thorne both tied theirs. The match game down to the last match with a point in best ball.
NEXT MATCH: Tuesday vs. Cape Cod Tech
Boys Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Somerset Berkley
SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Somerset Berkley 0
LOCATION: Somerset Berkley Regional High School
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 3-2-2 (3-1-1 South Coast Conference)
HIGHLIGHTS: Kristof Trond and Liam Hannon both found the back of the net for the Falcons while goalkeeper Brennan Silva recorded the clean sheet in net.
NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Case
Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Somerset Berkley
SCORE: Somerset Berkley 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 4-3-3 (3-2-3 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Alexis Leonard scored the lone goal for the Falcons to draw even in the 23rd minute, but the Raiders were able to score the game winner in the final two minutes of the half and held on for the win.
NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Case
Field Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth at Seekonk
SCORE: Seekonk 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
LOCATION: Seekonk High School
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 3-4-1 (3-1-0 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Merry Foley scored the lone goal for the Falcons before the Warriors scored two unanswered goals for the win.
NEXT GAME: Friday vs. Durfee
Golf: Dighton-Rehoboth at Attleboro
SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 164, Attleboro 175
LOCATION: Stone-E-Lea Golf Club
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 5-3 (3-2 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Charlie Rosa led the way for the Falcons shooting a 40 (+4) while Jordan Dietz and TJ Levisee both shot a 41 (+5) and Ella Rosa, Nate Maiato and James Czech all shot a 42 (+6).
NEXT MATCH: Tuesday vs. Case
Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Apponequet
SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Apponequet 2
LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
DATE: Sept. 26
RECORD: 4-4 (1-4 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21 and 15-8. Mary Kate Mello recorded 17 assists for the Falcons while Kianna Reuter had six kills and five aces, Lucy Latour had seven kills and six aces and Corinne Braga had 25 digs and seven aces, with seven straight service points to end the final set.
NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Greater New Bedford
