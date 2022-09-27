WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Yesterday, the U.S. Forest Service sent out its last update on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, as the fire is now 97% contained. The complex has burned a total of 41,596 acres since it first started scorching areas near Willow Creek in early August. Of those 41,596 acres, the Ammon Fire burned 11,465 acres and the Campbell Fire burned 30,128 acres. According to officials, only one interior pocket of fuel in the Campbell Fire remains unburned. This area and areas around the perimeter are being closely monitored to keep the fire within its current footprint.

WILLOW CREEK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO