Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales
On September 28th, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents made a traffic stop on Jonathan King (46 old from Eureka) in the area of Central St. and Harris Ave. in Eureka. King was on multiple counts of probation with a search clause for previous drug arrests. Agents conducted...
krcrtv.com
Father and son arrested in Rio Dell after drug bust
RIO DELL, Calif. — A father and son were arrested in Rio Dell on Tuesday after they were found to have multiple drugs in their residence, according to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The HCDTF and the Rio Dell Police Department served a search warrant on a home...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Finds Meth, Illegal Weapons, Moonshine While Servicing Warrant at Father-Son Rio Dell Operation, Agents Say
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On September 27th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Rio Dell Police Department (RDPD), served a search warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Douglas St. in Rio Dell. This search warrant was the result of multiple neighborhood complaints about drug activity associated with the residence.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:28 p.m.: Students to Be Released from Cleared Buildings] Fortuna Union High on Lockdown as Law Enforcement Respond Code 3
We are receiving reports that Fortuna Union High School is on lockdown. Social media posts from parents indicate that threats have been made regarding a bomb threat at 12:10 p.m. those claims have not been verified. Scanner traffic indicates that law enforcement officers are on scene at the Fortuna campus,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Hemorrhaging From the Head After Crash in South Eureka
A motorcyclist is hemorrhaging from the head after a crash in South Eureka in the 5400 block of Meyers Avenue about 12:05 a.m. The motorcyclist was still down in the road as of 12:15 a.m. when an officer arrived at the incident. The CHP is reporting this is a major...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff William Honsal Offered Deputies a $40 Dutch Bros Gift Card to Find Supervisor Mike Wilson’s Stolen Vehicle
Earlier this month, Supervisor Mike Wilson woke to find his car had been stolen from outside his Arcata home. He called the Arcata Police Department. He posted something on Facebook. And he texted Sheriff William Honsal. This happened over the weekend of Sept. 10-11. The following Monday, just after noon,...
krcrtv.com
Fortuna High School put on lockdown after suspect uses AirDrop to threaten campus
FORTUNA, Calif. — UPDATE @ 2:30 P.M. The Fortuna Police Department has released more information about the lockdown at Fortuna High School. FOPD Liutenent Matt Eberhardt told North Coast News that an unknown person used Apple's AirDrop feature to threaten violence at the school. The threat was sent to every iPhone in the nearby area and students began sharing the threat on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire informing residents of prescribed burns in Humboldt
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire is informing the public about prescribed burns it is planning on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Humboldt County. The first prescribed burn will involve about 80 acres of ranch land north of Bridgeville, specifically four miles north of Bridgeville on Kneeland Road on the Hunt Ranch. The second will be in the Ettersburg area of Southern Humboldt County and is expected to burn 47 acres of grass and brush, according to Cal Fire.
kymkemp.com
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
krcrtv.com
Eureka City Council rejects one-way street proposal near Washington Elementary School
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka city officials were split Tuesday night when talking about converting two popular roads in Eureka into one-way streets. The plan was ultimately rejected but would have affected W and Dolbeer Streets in Eureka near Washington Elementary school. The plan and proximity to the school sparked concerns among residents and some school officials.
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 3 New Hospitalizations, 105 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s. Three news hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and two in their 50s. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 31 new probable cases for the...
krcrtv.com
Eureka homeless encampment evicted; volunteers start to clean 'hazardous' site
EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, roughly 30 camps were evicted from what has grown into one of the larger homelessness encampments in Eureka. Other organizations were also at the site over the weekend, helping to clean up all of the waste that accumulated there. "It's very hazardous in there,"...
krcrtv.com
Late night fire breaks out at former Eureka pool hall
EUREKA, Calif. — A fire broke out at the former site of the Broadway Billiards pool hall in Eureka, causing a large firefighting response to tackle the blaze. According to officials, the fire broke out after 9:30 p.m. on the corner of Tomlinson and Broadway. The building had reportedly been abandoned for some time but had been known for transient activity.
krcrtv.com
Yurok Tribe can now access ancestral territory on state park land without a permit
KLAMATH, Calif. — Today, the Yurok Tribe and California State Parks signed a historic agreement that grants tribal members unrestricted access to plants, minerals and ceremonial locations on state park lands. A significant portion of Del Norte County and Humboldt County local state park land lies within Yurok ancestral...
krcrtv.com
Board of Supervisors to review local organizations' appeal of Samoa fish farm project
SAMOA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will review an appeal of the Planning Commission's Aug. 4 decision to approve the proposed fish farm project in Samoa. The appeal comes from three local organizations: the Redwood Region Audubon Society, the Humboldt Fishermen's Marketing Association and 350 Humboldt.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex: Blaze is 97% contained; scorched trees pose biggest threat
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Yesterday, the U.S. Forest Service sent out its last update on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, as the fire is now 97% contained. The complex has burned a total of 41,596 acres since it first started scorching areas near Willow Creek in early August. Of those 41,596 acres, the Ammon Fire burned 11,465 acres and the Campbell Fire burned 30,128 acres. According to officials, only one interior pocket of fuel in the Campbell Fire remains unburned. This area and areas around the perimeter are being closely monitored to keep the fire within its current footprint.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
Comments / 0