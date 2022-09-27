Read full article on original website
Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute
Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
Akademiks Allegedly Caught Rory Farrell Leaving Note In His Mailbox
After throwing out a few insults as “jokes,” Rory apparently pulled up & was caught on Akademiks’s security camera. The podcaster beef was real, sort of, when DJ Akademiks and Rory Farrell were going at it. Akademiks recently visited The Breakfast Club to address his unending controversies and the conversation had to include his insults toward Farrell—specifically, shots fired just one year ago.
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B
The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
DJ Akademiks Accuses Ebro Of Blackballing DaBaby
The Youtuber reignited his beef with the Hot 97 host. DJ Akademiks has made headlines all month long for offending nearly every generation of Hip Hop. After getting blasted by the likes of LL Cool J, Russell Simmons and Michael Rappaport for claiming that pioneers of the genre were “dusty” and bad with money, the Youtuber stopped by the Power 105.1’s the Breakfast Club to clarify his statements while issuing the vets an apology.
Teddy Riley Says Soulja Boy Owes Daughter Nia Riley An Apology: “We Had An Altercation”
Nia previously alleged that she endured abuse in her relationship with the rapper and her father is sharing his feelings about it. Their relationship has long been over, but it isn’t exactly out of mind. Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s romance was introduced on a global scale years ago when they appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, but quickly, their romance unraveled for a television audience. Soulja was said to have been cheating on his girlfriend, but more recently, Nia alleged that while they were together, the rapper abused her.
Diddy Sued By Woman Who Claims To Be Kim Porter’s Niece: Report
The woman claims in the suit that she was wrongfully terminated, but all may not be as it seems. A strange report has emerged this week and it shows that Sean “Diddy” Combs is being targeted in a lawsuit. This isn’t just any bit of litigation; the person taking to Diddy to court is only known by “Jane Roe” in documents, stated TMZ, but in a follow-up, a “source” claimed the woman wasn’t telling the truth.
Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million
Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
Rick Ross Asks For Help Finding Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses: Fans React
Rick Ross says that he wants the pair of glasses worn by Jeffrey Dahmer. Rick Ross asked for help on Twitter locating a pair of glasses similar to that of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Tuesday morning. The post came as quite a shock to many of the Miami rapper’s followers.
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”
Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”
Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
DaBaby Faces Backlash For Using Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike In New Video
The rapper received mixed reactions to his controversial new video. Since dropping the sequel to his debut album Baby On Baby last week, DaBaby has been hit with a whirlwind of controversy. The album’s lead single, “Boogeyman” was the target of lots of backlash, after the North Carolina native revealed on the track that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, just before her shooting incident with Tory Lanez.
Tory Lanez Returns With “Sorry 4 What”
One thing is for sure: regardless of any controversies, Tory Lanez is going to drop a record and command attention. His name is often entangled in less than favorable news and most recently, he was reportedly booted from a tour due to an altercation with August Alsina. As he dodges another viral meltdown, Lanez emerges this New Music Friday (September 30) with a new project titled Sorry 4 What.
Coolio Passes Away At 59
The West Coast legend was found dead in a friend’s bathroom. Coolio has reportedly died at age 59. According to reports, the West Coast legend, who rose to fame in the 90’s with timeless classics like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage”, was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away. His longtime manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him, and eventually and found Coolio laying on the floor.
Pusha T Reveals Which Producers He’s Working With On His Next Album
Pusha T is back in the studio with Kanye and Pharrell, along with another legendary producer. Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry still stands as one of the best rap releases of the year. However, it doesn’t look like King Push is anticipating another four-year wait between projects.
Dwyane Wade Blocks Daughter Zaya’s IG Comments “For Mental Health & Privacy”
The proud dad opened up about protecting his 15-year old daughter. Dwyane Wade takes much pride in being a dad. The father of four is never shy about publicly defending and protecting his cubs. When it comes to daughter, Zaya Wade, the 3-time NBA Champion pulls all the stops to make sure she feels safe and secure as she navigates her gender journey.
