A rapid, highly sensitive method to measure SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater
Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) has been shown to be an excellent means of understanding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in communities. It is now used in multiple areas across the world to track the prevalence of the virus, serving as a proxy for determining the status of COVID-19. Of particular importance is that WBE can be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases. However, one of the major drawbacks of WBE for SARS-CoV-2 has been that the traditional method was not very sensitive, and low viral loads could not be reliably detected.
Sniffing out the brain’s smelling power
Since their discovery over 100 years ago, neurons in the brain’s olfactory bulb called tufted cells have been difficult to study. The close proximity between tufted cells and other neurons called mitral cells, restricted the ability to dissect each individual neuron’s activity. By leveraging fluorescent genetic markers and new optical imaging technologies, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) neuroscientists were able to compare the neurons’ activity.
New model captures the erratic speed of DNA copying proteins in bacteria
Cell division is fundamental for life, allowing organisms to grow, repair tissues, and reproduce. For a cell to divide, all the DNA inside the cell (the genome) must first be copied, in a process called DNA replication. But the precise dynamics of replisomes – the protein machinery that copies DNA – has been difficult for scientists to determine.
Scientists create ‘non-psychedelic’ compound with same anti-depressant effect
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., September 23, 2022 – While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the ‘trip’ could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
“Mystery gene” matures the skeleton of the cell
“I’m a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again managed to track down one of these “mystery genes” – the gene that ensures that the final form of the protein actin is created, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.
Nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery by enhancing brain stimulation, study shows
In a recent study, researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. In a recent study, researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in...
Rare fossil teeth from China overturn long-held views about evolution of vertebrates
An international team of researchers has discovered 439-million-year-old remains of a toothed fish that suggest the ancestors of modern osteichthyans (ray- and lobe-finned fish) and chondrichthyans (sharks and rays) originated much earlier than previously thought. An international team of researchers has discovered 439-million-year-old remains of a toothed fish that suggest...
Two new discoveries shed light on the mystery of how cells manage stress
AMHERST, Mass. – In new research recently published in the journal Cell Reports, a team of scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst delved into the mysteries of how cells weather stress. Using bacterial cells, the researchers discovered that a damage-repairing enzyme, called ClpX, can not only mutate to fix multiple cellular issues but can respond to changing levels of cellular energy to help keep a cell healthy.
NJIT researchers unlock a new method for testing protein-based drugs
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) researchers have unveiled a new lab technique they say represents a “paradigm shift” in how pharmaceutical laboratories test and produce new protein-based drugs, such as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies being developed to treat a variety of diseases, from cancers to infectious diseases. New...
Newly discovered protein could be used to produce life-saving antifungals
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even...
In a study recently published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, researchers at Juntendo University unravel a biomolecule that mitigates eczema in mice
One of the characteristics of AD is the disruption of the outermost layer of the skin: the epidermal barrier. Inside the cells that line this barrier, a mechanism called autophagy is involved in their differentiation and antimicrobial activity. Autophagy is a process by which damaged cells are degraded. Linking these two phenomena, the team started off by scrutinizing the association between autophagy and skin barrier function in AD and then proceeded to investigate hBD-3, a regulator of autophagy, in combating the condition.
DryEyeRhythm: A reliable, valid, and non-invasive app to assess dry eye disease
Dry eye disease (DED) is a condition characterized by an array of different symptoms, including dryness, ocular discomfort, fatigue, and visual disturbances. This condition has become increasingly common in recent years owing to an aging society, increased screen time, and a highly stressful social environment. There are about 1 billion people, worldwide, who have DED. Undiagnosed and untreated DED can lead to a variety of symptoms, including ocular fatigue, sensitivity to light, lower vision quality, and a lower quality of life. Given the widespread prevalence of the condition, this can further lead to reduced work productivity and economic loss.
Computers calling time on isolation
Kyoto–Across the world, many people infected with Covid-19 have been made to completely isolate from others in order to avoid passing on the infection. Some countries still recommend minimum isolation periods for as long as 10 days from when patients start to develop Covid-19 symptoms. Kyoto–Across the world, many...
Immune function remodeled by mitochondrial shape
**EMBARGOED TILL WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11 A.M. EST**. A new study focused on the immune system’s Th17 cells suggests that the shape and function of their mitochondria (the powerhouse of cells) is important in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, such as multiple sclerosis. T helper 17 (Th17) cells are a type of CD4+ T immune cell, which collectively help make antibodies, activate enemy-eating cells and recruit more soldiers to the battlefront.
Chinese researchers reveal SERCA2a as a molecular link between insulin resistance and the early pathogenesis of diabetic cardiomyopathy
Diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a progressive complication associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D), causing deterioration of cardiac function in diabetic patients, independent of coronary artery disease, and hypertension. It is possible for DCM to appear at the onset of diabetes, and can progress to heat failure. DCM is a complex disorder triggered by multiple factors, such as glucose and lipid toxicity, oxidative stress, and ionic disturbances. The previous studies have shown abnormalities in cardiomyocyte calcium ion homeostasis in DCM; however, the underlying mechanism of its occurrence as well as its role in the pathogenesis of DCM is not yet clear.
First-ever mycobiome atlas describes associations between cancers and fungi
An international team of scientists, co-led by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, has created the first pan-cancer mycobiome atlas — a survey of 35 types of cancer and their associated fungi. An international team of scientists, co-led by researchers at the University of...
Breaking through the mucus barrier
CAMBRIDGE, MA — One reason that it’s so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can’t pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other “biologic drugs” — drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids — have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
Providing ‘quality assurance’ for new stem cells: Macrophages do the vetting
Using live imaging and cellular barcoding, researchers in the Stem Cell Program at Boston Children’s Hospital have glimpsed how new stem cells — in this case, blood stem cells — are vetted for quality soon after they’re born. The study, which may have implications for cancer and regenerative medicine, was published September 22 in the journal Science.
Biomarkers used to track benefits of anti-ageing therapies can be misleading, suggests the ‘Lifespan Machine’
We all grow old and die, but we still don’t know why. Diet, exercise and stress all effect our lifespan, but the underlying processes that drive ageing remain a mystery. Often, we measure age by counting our years since birth and yet our cells know nothing of chronological time—our organs and tissues may age more rapidly or slowly regardless of what we’d expect from counting the number of orbits we tale around the sun.
Unreliable neurons improve brain functionalities
The brain is composed of millions of billions of neurons which communicate with each other. Each neuron collects its many inputs and transmits a spike to its connecting neurons. The dynamics of such large and highly interconnected neural networks is the basis of all high order brain functionalities. The brain...
