DMV high school football rankings (Sept. 26, 2022)

By Jake Rohm
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. Good Counsel (4-1) – Last week: 1

The Falcons hold on to the top spot in the rankings after an impressive 39-13 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

2. DeMatha (4-1) – Last week: 2

DeMatha picked up another win at home against Life Christian Academy. The Stags have outscored opponents 126-0 the last four weeks.

3. St. John’s (4-1) – Last week: 3

St. John’s went up to Massachusetts and picked up another win. The Cadets improved to 4-1 with the win.

4. Quince Orchard (4-0) – Last week: 4

After a scoreless first half, Quince Orchard blew the doors off Damascus in the second half, winning 28-0. QO has not allowed a point this season, outscoring opponents 166-0.

5. Gonzaga (3-2) – Last week: 6

The Eagles lost 31-21 to a tough St. Joesph’s Prep from Pennsylvania. However, they move up a spot into the top 5.

6. Freedom-Woodbridge (5-0) – Last week: 5

Another dominant victory for the Eagles, as they continue to look like the best team in NOVA.

7. Battlefield (4-0) – Last week: 7

The Bobcats keep on cruising. Another shut out victory over Osbourn, their third of the season.

8. Wise (4-0) – Last week: 8

Since winning a close one over North Point in week one, the Pumas have shut out Northwestern, Laurel and Oxon Hill. They have outscored their opponents 168-0 in the last three weeks.

9. C.H. Flowers (3-0) – Last week: 10

The Jaguars get another statement win, this time, a 54-7 blow out against Bowie. With that win, Flowers moves into the top 10.

10. Lake Braddock (4-0) – Last week: 11

The Bruins continue to dominate in their non-region schedule, defeating Annandale 62-7. An intriguing matchup against South Lakes next week before starting their region schedule in October.

11. Archbishop Carroll (3-2) – Last week: 12

After an 0-2 start, the Lions have won three in a row, with their most recent being a 14-7 win over McDonogh.

12. Damascus (3-1) – Last week: 9

Damascus falls in the rankings, but not too far. The Swarmin’ Hornets showed they belong in the state title conversation in their classification, keeping things close with Quince Orchard in the first half.

13. Roosevelt (DC) (3-1) – Last week: 14

Not much changes for Roosevelt through their bye week. They should be a heavy favorite at winless Jackson Reed next week.

14. Stone Bridge (4-1) – Last week: 15

The Bulldogs continue to cruise after their loss to Freedom. After avoiding a scare last week vs. Colonial Forge, the reigning Class 5 state champs blew out Riverside 59-7.

15. Rock Creek Christian (2-3) – Last week: 13

A 37-6 loss to Ohio powerhouse Edward drops the Eagles down two spots to 15.

16. Centreville (3-1) – Last week: 16

The Wildcats enjoy the bye week and hold on to their spot at 16.

17. Robinson (5-0) – Last week: 17

The Rams start 5-0 for the second straight year after a 48-19 win over Edison. Their first big test will come next week as they host unbeaten West Springfield.

18. South County (3-1) – Last week: 18

After an upset loss to Westfield last week, the Stallions bounced back, defeating Justice 61-6.

19. Seneca Valley (4-0) – Last week: 19

Seneca Valley continues to dominate their opponents. They beat Whitman 56-0 on Friday. The Screaming Eagles will try to become the first team to score a point against Quince Orchard on Friday.

20. Urbana (4-0) – Last week: 20

With a 49-0 win over Clarksburg, Urbana continues to look like a huge threat in Maryland. October 14, Urbana at Oakdale, should be circled on everyone’s calendars.

21. Westfield (4-1) – Last week: 22

Another big win for the Bulldogs, defeating Yorktown 20-17 in overtime. After starting the season with a loss, Westfield heads into their bye week on a four game winning streak.

22. Fairfax (4-0) – Last week: 21

With Penn State head coach James Franklin in attendance watching PSU commit Tony Rojas, the Lions shut out Falls Church 67-0.

23. Frederick (4-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

Frederick blew the doors off Tuscarora (MD) on Friday, winning 67-6. They also look like a big threat in Frederick County.

24. Blair (4-0) – Last week: Unranked

Blair enters the top 25 after an incredibly impressive 25-18 win at home over Paint Branch. Sam Nosoff’s team, headlined by quarterback Kendell Anderson and wide receiver Jamal Worrell, looks like the real deal.

25. Oakdale (4-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

With a 28-14 win over Frederick county powerhouse Linganore, we couldn’t leave Oakdale off this list. The Bears check in at 25, but could make their way up the rankings in the coming weeks, especially strong showings against Urbana and Frederick later in the season.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Friendship Collegiate, Yorktown, Madison, Tuscarora (VA), Douglass, Patriot, Bowie, Chantilly, Bell, Loudoun County

Dropped out of rankings:

Langley, Bowie, Yorktown

