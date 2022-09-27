Differences in fungus found in reared and wild ambrosia beetles suggest artificial method to prevent wilt disease in trees

Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
bioengineer.org
Rare fossil teeth from China overturn long-held views about evolution of vertebrates
An international team of researchers has discovered 439-million-year-old remains of a toothed fish that suggest the ancestors of modern osteichthyans (ray- and lobe-finned fish) and chondrichthyans (sharks and rays) originated much earlier than previously thought. An international team of researchers has discovered 439-million-year-old remains of a toothed fish that suggest...
bioengineer.org
Ozone pollution threatens plant health and makes it harder for pollinators to find flowers
Over the past decades, rising levels of ozone pollution have been interrupting pollination, impacting the livelihood of both plants and the animals that pollinate them. In a review published September 29 in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, researchers explain how an excess of ground-level ozone can damage plant foliage, change plants’ flowering patterns, and act as a barrier to pollinators finding blooms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
New model captures the erratic speed of DNA copying proteins in bacteria
Cell division is fundamental for life, allowing organisms to grow, repair tissues, and reproduce. For a cell to divide, all the DNA inside the cell (the genome) must first be copied, in a process called DNA replication. But the precise dynamics of replisomes – the protein machinery that copies DNA – has been difficult for scientists to determine.
bioengineer.org
Researchers created a “Virtual Labrador” to explore how humans behave around aggressive and non-reactive dogs in virtual reality
Researchers created a “Virtual Labrador” to explore how humans behave around aggressive and non-reactive dogs in virtual reality. Researchers created a “Virtual Labrador” to explore how humans behave around aggressive and non-reactive dogs in virtual reality. ###. Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0274329. Article Title: A pilot study investigating...
PETS・
bioengineer.org
Scientists create ‘non-psychedelic’ compound with same anti-depressant effect
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., September 23, 2022 – While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the ‘trip’ could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
bioengineer.org
From super-sealings to the detection of dangerous cables thanks to ion beams
The safe and reliable operation of nuclear reactors, and in the future also of fusion reactors, strictly depends on the quality of their cabling. However, research carried out at the National Center for Nuclear Research (NCBJ) in Świerk, Poland, shows that polymer cable insulations, exposed to high doses of radiation for decades, gradually lose their insulating properties. A group of physicists from NCBJ, led by prof. Jacek Jagielski, not only got to know the details of this process, but also proposed an easy-to-use technique for detecting dangerous cables.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Engineers discover new process for synthetic material growth, enabling soft robots that grow like plants
An interdisciplinary team of University of Minnesota Twin Cities scientists and engineers has developed a first-of-its-kind, plant-inspired extrusion process that enables synthetic material growth. The new approach will allow researchers to build better soft robots that can navigate hard-to-reach places, complicated terrain, and potentially areas within the human body. An...
bioengineer.org
After wildfires, do microbes exhale potent greenhouse gas?
Laughing gas is no laughing matter — nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas with 300 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide. Scientists are racing to learn whether microorganisms send more of it into the atmosphere after wildfires. Laughing gas is no laughing matter — nitrous oxide is a...
bioengineer.org
Fish fossils breathe new life into fin and limb evolutionary hypothesis
A trove of fossils, unearthed in rock from China dating back some 436 million years, has revealed for the first time that the mysterious galeaspids, members of an extinct clade of jawless fish, possessed paired fins. A trove of fossils, unearthed in rock from China dating back some 436 million...
bioengineer.org
Seeing antibiotics in action inside a pathogenic bacterium
Every living cell relies on proteins in order to function and the process of protein synthesis – translation – is critical for survival. Bacteria are no exception, with molecular machines involved in translation being one of the most common targets for antibiotics. Every living cell relies on proteins...
bioengineer.org
Study will predict fate of Western Atlantic mollusks by scouring ancient fossil record
LAWRENCE — Generations from now, will people still jam into beachside food stands for clam rolls and splurge on trays of oysters at swanky restaurants — or will clams, oysters and many other mollusk species soon become victims of human-driven climate change?. LAWRENCE — Generations from now, will...
bioengineer.org
Browse, graze, mate: Food and company help animals in captivity
From tongue rolling alpacas to irritable yaks and perturbed pigs, new research has lifted the lid on why some farm and zoo animals cope well with captivity and others display signs of stress. From tongue rolling alpacas to irritable yaks and perturbed pigs, new research has lifted the lid on...
bioengineer.org
NJIT researchers unlock a new method for testing protein-based drugs
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) researchers have unveiled a new lab technique they say represents a “paradigm shift” in how pharmaceutical laboratories test and produce new protein-based drugs, such as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies being developed to treat a variety of diseases, from cancers to infectious diseases. New...
bioengineer.org
Physicists take self-assembly to new level by mimicking biology
A team of physicists has created a new way to self-assemble particles—an advance that offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. A team of physicists has created a new way to self-assemble particles—an advance that offers new promise for building complex and innovative...
bioengineer.org
Feeding behavior traits may be an indicator of feed efficiency in Holstein cows
Philadelphia, September 28, 2022 – Genetic selection is a powerful tool to improve livestock production, given that genetic gains are cumulative and permanent, and feeding behavior in cows may be used as an indicated trait for feed efficiency. In a new report in the Journal of Dairy Science®, published by FASS Inc. and Elsevier, eight researchers from the University of Wisconsin (Madison, WI), Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (Bowie, MD), and Michigan State University (East Lansing, MI) concluded that measures of feeding behavior could be useful indicators of dairy cow feed efficiency, and individual cows that eat at a slower rate may be more feed efficient.
bioengineer.org
Wearing a vest with wireless hardware for five minutes a day may help people with heart failure stay out of the hospital
A University of Massachusetts Amherst nurse engineer is leading a team of researchers who are developing a wearable vest system designed to monitor heart failure patients in their home and detect when their condition is worsening. Such early detection of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) could lead to treatment changes...
bioengineer.org
Risk of urban tree falls is influenced by building height and neighborhood age, Brazilian study shows
According to a study reported in the journal Urban Forestry & Urban Greening, the factors that most influence and increase the risk of tree failure in São Paulo (the capital of São Paulo state in Brazil) are the height of nearby buildings and the age of the neighborhood. Sidewalk width and tree height are the next most significant variables.
bioengineer.org
A rapid, highly sensitive method to measure SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater
Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) has been shown to be an excellent means of understanding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in communities. It is now used in multiple areas across the world to track the prevalence of the virus, serving as a proxy for determining the status of COVID-19. Of particular importance is that WBE can be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases. However, one of the major drawbacks of WBE for SARS-CoV-2 has been that the traditional method was not very sensitive, and low viral loads could not be reliably detected.
Comments / 0