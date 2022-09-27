Differences in fungus found in reared and wild ambrosia beetles suggest artificial method to prevent wilt disease in trees

Philadelphia, September 28, 2022 – Genetic selection is a powerful tool to improve livestock production, given that genetic gains are cumulative and permanent, and feeding behavior in cows may be used as an indicated trait for feed efficiency. In a new report in the Journal of Dairy Science®, published by FASS Inc. and Elsevier, eight researchers from the University of Wisconsin (Madison, WI), Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (Bowie, MD), and Michigan State University (East Lansing, MI) concluded that measures of feeding behavior could be useful indicators of dairy cow feed efficiency, and individual cows that eat at a slower rate may be more feed efficient.

