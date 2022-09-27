ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
FanSided

Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB
NBC Sports

Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice

Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

Sixers’ Radio Voice Confirms What Tobias Harris Expected

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp. Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Wes Schweitzer
Person
Carson Wentz
NBC Sports

We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy