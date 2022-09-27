Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Where Kamala Harris Was Seated at Shinzo Abe's Funeral
Former Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan.
Biden, Philippines' Marcos discuss tensions in South China Sea
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea on Thursday, in response to China's efforts to exert its influence there.
France 24
North Korea fires missiles after US VP Harris leaves South Korea
In a show of defiance, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. It...
Taiwan on the agenda when Harris meets Indo-Pacific leaders in Japan and Korea
Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a delegation to Japan for Shinzo Abe’s state funeral next week and travel to South Korea, holding leader meetings that will focus on threats to Taiwan, regional security, and economic cooperation.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
Taiwan's tech billionaire plans to train 3 million 'black bear warriors' to combat China
A Taiwanese tech tycoon plans to defend against a possible "Chinese invasion" by training three million "black bear warriors." A retired Taiwanese tech tycoon said he plans to use his wealth to train these "civilian warriors," according to a report published by Taiwan News on Thursday. "The Chinese Communist Party's...
Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei's military shot down a drone in its airspace off the Chinese coast
China has sent 14 fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down. The defence ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier in the sabre-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.
Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'
A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan. What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.
Japanese leader's trip to China in '72 was diplomatic gamble
The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the height of the Cold War, according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister. Kakuei Tanaka's mission to normalize relations with China just two months after taking office was a huge gamble, his daughter, Makiko Tanaka, said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the 50th anniversary Thursday of the historic communique that Tanaka signed with his counterpart, Zhou Enlai. The then-prime minister told his daughter before his departure that he...
Why Japan Is Angry About a State Funeral for an Assassinated Leader
TOKYO — Nearly three months after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential and longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down in broad daylight at a campaign stop, his death is still reverberating, though in ways few would have predicted.
Why Japan’s State Funeral for Shinzo Abe Is So Controversial
TOKYO – Japan held a state funeral for its assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, in an elaborate ceremony that has divided the Japanese public. The country has been grappling with the legacy of Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, since he was fatally shot in broad daylight at a campaign stop in July.
ASIA・
Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Shinzo Abe's state funeral
A man has set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office in apparent protest of the state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe.
ASIA・
North Korea sounds warning as US, South Korea begin naval drills
South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, leading to a warning by North Korea that the allies risked triggering war. South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.
U.S.' Harris, Japanese leader condemn China's actions in Taiwan Strait -statement
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Japan's defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.
