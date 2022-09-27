ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning”

By Karl Cooke
 3 days ago
SALINAS. Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been four days since 25-year-old Areli Garcia was reported missing.

According to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera of Salinas PD, things seemed all wrong from the beginning when she was reported missing on Thursday.

“She had failed to show up for work on that day which is very unusual for her,” Officer Cabrera said. “She also left without saying anything to friends or family members.”

Information given to Salinas PD led them to search for Garcia in Big Sur. Her car was then discovered in the area with her belongings and a phone inside.

Cabrera added that at this point, the investigation is being handled as a missing person case. There are no indications that Garcia took her own life.

“Monterey County Sheriff's Office and their rescue team conducted a search of that area, and they were unsuccessful in finding Areli,” Officer Cabrera said.

Investigators have spoken to friends and family to get as much information as possible, yet no one has provided information that can help detectives find her.

Officer Cabrera stated that their focus is, “Obviously, our hope and our goal is to bring her home safely.”

Friends who work with her tell KION, Areli's family is kindly asking for their privacy at this time as they’re still grieving and processing things.

Comments / 8

Mary
3d ago

Sounds like potential human trafficking. Someone could have held her at gun point in her car...had her drive to the location her car was found where another vehicle was waiting to pick them up. (just a possible theory) I hope they find her quick!

Reply(1)
4
Nah Fam
3d ago

I hate to say it but this screams homicide to me, people don't just leave like that and then have their empty car discovered with the items they'd keep on their person just sitting there.

Reply
4
Tenisha Hill
3d ago

this sounds like sex trafficking I know fasure bug sir is starting to have cartel especially due to legal grow. because it's like why was she out there her stuff and phone was in the car. either she met someone or someone she know harmed her or set up. smdh this is so sad

Reply
3
