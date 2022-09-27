Is Disney’s Hollywood Studios your favorite park at Disney World? We get it — especially if you happen to be a Star Wars or Toy Story fan. Or maybe you just love the old Hollywood vibe of the park and getting your socks scared off in the Tower of Terror. Maybe you’re like us and just love the food: who can resist a Ronto Wrap or a Carrot Cake Cookie? Whatever the case, things are always going on in Hollywood Studios, so let’s take a look at the latest!

