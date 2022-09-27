ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville sober living program helping women beat addiction

By Tearsa Smith, Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The path to beating addiction is a long and tough one.

“I was kind of raised in addiction, my mother was an addict and I started using at a young age and before I knew it, my life had just spiraled out of control,” Amanda Hankins said.

Hankins graduated from New Beginnings Sober Living for Women in December 2021. Now she helps others on their journey.

“I realized I was an addict in 2014. But I wasn’t ready to get help. But I’ve tried a lot of programs. I’ve tried a lot of things to try to get clean and I was just ready when I came here. And this program was just the right amount of everything, and it helped me save my life,” she said.

New Beginnings is a structured, sober living program for women. Many of the women come from recovery court looking to turn their lives around.

“It is a 12-month program. It is designed to help women gain their independence and we help them. We support them and give them guidance to help maintain their sobriety,” said Katina Woods, founder and director of New Beginnings Sober Living for Women.

For Woods, this center is about saving lives because this work hits home for her.

“To me? I had a brother overdose from heroin, and I have a personal. It’s difficult,” Woods said.

Like so many others, her brother battled lifelong addiction. Woods wants to change the outcomes for those who fight substance abuse.

“Just, just seeing them succeed, sometimes getting their children back, gaining the trust back of their family. Just, just succeeding in life and being productive citizens in the community again,” Woods said.

The program is making a difference in so many women’s lives.

Woods continued, “Just to get better. You just got to have that loving environment. You know, I’ve tried other programs. And this one just the rules are just right.”

It’s not easy but it’s happening for the women of New Beginnings.

“So hard. So incredibly hard. But when you finally make that decision to get clean and do the right thing, it’s a lot easier than you would think at when you just want it.”

If the New Beginnings Sober Living facility seems like the right place for you or a loved one to find recovery, please call 865-712-3020 .

