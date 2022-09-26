Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Braves (97-58) and Washington Nationals (53-101) close out a 3-game series Wednesday. First pitch from Nationals Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Atlanta leads 14-4; the Braves...
msn.com
'Where's Jackie?' President Biden calls out dead congresswoman during speech
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden appeared to call out the late former Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., who died in a car wreck in August, for being in attendance during a speech Wednesday at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Biden thanked "all of you here," singling...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
msn.com
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump posed as a Washington Post reporter in a 2019 call with her: book
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump may have posed as a reporter to call her, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman detailed how Dingell thought the caller sounded like Trump. Trump insulted Dingell's late husband at a Dec. 2019 rally. She responded by praising her husband's...
msn.com
January 6 committee members say they believe Trump was responsible for the riot and the panel might unanimously refer him for prosecution
Two of the most senior members of the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, said they believed President Donald Trump committed wrongdoing in relation to the riot but said that the committee would act unanimously when it decided whether to refer the former president for prosecution. Reps. Adam Schiff,...
MLB discusses moving three-game series between New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for first place in NL East, amid Hurricane Ian concerns
Major League Baseball has discussed the possibility of moving the moving the all important New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves series due to Hurricane Ian. Parts of Georgia and the rest of the south east are expected to the heavy rains and impending coastal surges. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has...
