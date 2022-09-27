CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side. Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register. The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police. Incident time and location: · 3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.· 2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.· ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO