College basketball showcase set for Dec. in Greenville

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Six college basketball teams will head to Greenville in December for an invitational showcase.

The Greenville Winter Invitational will be held on Saturday, December 17 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The single-day event will have three games, all featuring teams from South Carolina.

The event will kick off with the University of South Carolina versus East Carolina University, followed by Furman University against Stephen F. Austin State University, then finally Clemson University will take on University of Richmond.

Tickets for the Greenville Winter Invitational go on sale to the public on October 7.

