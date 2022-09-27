ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WASHINGTON, DC
clayconews.com

Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspect

On September 17, at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled before police arrival. One vehicle was abandoned on Pine Cone Circle a […]
WALDORF, MD
Magic 95.9

7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore

  Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
LOTHIAN, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in DC’s Trinidad neighborhood

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in the northeast. Police told FOX 5 the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself

A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
