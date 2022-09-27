Read full article on original website
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
nypressnews.com
Man shot inside D.C.’s Union Station, suffered minor injury; two suspects arrested
A man was taken to the hospital and two suspects were arrested Wednesday after authorities said a shooting took place inside D.C.’s Union Station. The U.S. Capitol Police said they responded to a shooting inside Union Station shortly before 4 p.m. after one of the department’s sergeants heard gunshots inside the building.
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
WUSA
Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
WTOP
1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Union Station
One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting at D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, an Amtrak spokesperson said. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the station’s west wing. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to an area...
WJLA
LOOK: MPD looking for 2 people in connection to Southeast DC double shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's help in locating suspects in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday police found two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
Police tighten perimeter around NE DC neighborhood after homicide suspect shoots at officers
WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted on murder charges shot at police officers before running away into a residential building in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Officials are keeping a tight perimeter around the neighborhood where he was last seen. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received...
Maryland's 'Most Wanted' suspect in murder of Jewish solar panel worker fires at DC officers, remains at large
Murder suspect Avery Miler, wanted for the August killing of Aryeh Wolf, a Jewish solar panel worker from Baltimore, was spotted in DC on Tuesday and allegedly fired at officers.
clayconews.com
Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspect
On September 17, at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled before police arrival. One vehicle was abandoned on Pine Cone Circle a […]
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
D.C. Police Search For Armed Robbers Caught On Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying a possible suspect...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in DC’s Trinidad neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in the northeast. Police told FOX 5 the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself
A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
