Monte McNair: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair meets with the media ahead of the opening of training camp for the 2022-23 NBA season. McNair discusses the expectations for success, the roster flexibility he’s created and the team under new head coach Mike Brown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0