Elgin, SC

Columbia Star

Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon

The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center

On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Mercy!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Elgin, SC
News19 WLTX

Senior home in Santee on standby for evacuees from Ian

SANTEE, S.C. — Magnolias of Santee assisted living facility has a history of stepping in to provide housing for senior evacuees after a storm. A few years ago, the facility housed displaced residents from a facility in Myrtle Beach after a storm hit the area. “It was like a...
SANTEE, SC
coladaily.com

UPDATE: Blythewood's Oktoberfest rescheduled

The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday afternoon that the annual Oktoberfest set to happen this Friday and Saturday has been rescheduled due to the impending inclement weather conditions anticipated to impact the area resulting from Hurricane Ian. In a written statement, more details were shared about the new upcoming...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!. It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m. Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo,...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Diane Johnson
Newberry Observer

The Knights of Honor: Newberry’s forgotten secret society….and insurance provider

NEWBERRY — In a backroom of Amity Masonic Lodge in downtown Newberry, a mysterious framed document hangs on the wall. Bearing emblems of medieval knighthood, this document was the central authorization for the local chapter of a long gone, and little remembered organization; one that was immensely important in its day, and that contributed to modern notions of insurance and benefits. Despite their importance, information on the Knights of Honor (KOH) is difficult to come by. What seems to be the accepted history is that the KOH was founded in 1873 by Darius Wilson. Wilson was a “fraternalist.” He was a member of numerous groups, Masons and Odd Fellows to name a couple, and made a career out of organizing new chapters of various organizations. In 1873, he was sent to Kentucky to organize chapters of the Ancient Order of United Workingmen (AOUW), an early labor oriented fraternity. However, Wilson quickly began disagreeing with the national policies of the AOUW and convinced several local chapters to break off and form a new organization, the Knights of Honor.
NEWBERRY, SC
#Cancer#The Elgin Lights
News19 WLTX

Engrid Brooker is News 19's Teacher of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every day in Engrid Brooker's classroom at Lower Richland High School, there's a lesson in literature and life. She's been an educator for more than 26 years; spending the last 24 years in her alma mater. Brooker graduated from Lower Richland High School in Richland School...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Society
The Post and Courier

New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space

In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
ELGIN, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Winery celebrates fall with Harvest Festival

Newberry’s Enoree River Winery announces ticket sales for their annual Harvest Festival Saturday, October 8, 2022. With the cooler weather comes fall fun, and plenty of it is taking place at Enoree River Winery!Join Richard and Laura LaBarre, owners, and winemakers, along with the winery staff for the 9th Annual Harvest Festival. Gates open at 10:30 am on Saturday October 8th for a full day of wine sampling, crafts, live music, food, and wine.
NEWBERRY, SC
fox35orlando.com

Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

