Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Columbia Star
Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon
The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
carolinapanorama.com
Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center
On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
Sumter senior citizens united for community-wide bingo
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 100 senior citizens in Sumter County got together for community-wide bingo, hosted by Sumter Senior Services and Sumter County Parks and Recreation at the South Hope Center. Julia Evans came to Wednesday's event. "It was just a grand day," she told me. "We got...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Mercy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
Senior home in Santee on standby for evacuees from Ian
SANTEE, S.C. — Magnolias of Santee assisted living facility has a history of stepping in to provide housing for senior evacuees after a storm. A few years ago, the facility housed displaced residents from a facility in Myrtle Beach after a storm hit the area. “It was like a...
Elgin man who spent 25 years bringing holiday cheer, hope to children with cancer dies
ELGIN, S.C. — An Elgin man who dedicated himself to lighting up the lives of others, literally, for 25 years has died leaving behind a legacy of kindness and holiday spirit. The Facebook page that has been host to many announcements concerning his famed "Elgin Lights" shared the announcement of Paul Towns Sr.'s death on Saturday.
coladaily.com
UPDATE: Blythewood's Oktoberfest rescheduled
The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday afternoon that the annual Oktoberfest set to happen this Friday and Saturday has been rescheduled due to the impending inclement weather conditions anticipated to impact the area resulting from Hurricane Ian. In a written statement, more details were shared about the new upcoming...
abccolumbia.com
K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!. It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m. Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo,...
How organizations that serve vulnerable populations are preparing for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As residents get ready for the storm, those preparations can look different depending on who you are and where you live. Places here in the Midlands that cater to people with disabilities and special needs and people who are blind are gearing up, just like others for Hurricane Ian impacts.
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
The Knights of Honor: Newberry’s forgotten secret society….and insurance provider
NEWBERRY — In a backroom of Amity Masonic Lodge in downtown Newberry, a mysterious framed document hangs on the wall. Bearing emblems of medieval knighthood, this document was the central authorization for the local chapter of a long gone, and little remembered organization; one that was immensely important in its day, and that contributed to modern notions of insurance and benefits. Despite their importance, information on the Knights of Honor (KOH) is difficult to come by. What seems to be the accepted history is that the KOH was founded in 1873 by Darius Wilson. Wilson was a “fraternalist.” He was a member of numerous groups, Masons and Odd Fellows to name a couple, and made a career out of organizing new chapters of various organizations. In 1873, he was sent to Kentucky to organize chapters of the Ancient Order of United Workingmen (AOUW), an early labor oriented fraternity. However, Wilson quickly began disagreeing with the national policies of the AOUW and convinced several local chapters to break off and form a new organization, the Knights of Honor.
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
Engrid Brooker is News 19's Teacher of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every day in Engrid Brooker's classroom at Lower Richland High School, there's a lesson in literature and life. She's been an educator for more than 26 years; spending the last 24 years in her alma mater. Brooker graduated from Lower Richland High School in Richland School...
Friends and coworkers say Officer Owens-Riley leave a tremendous legacy behind
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers from around the Midlands sent messages of sorrow to the Columbia Police Department in the loss of Tyrelll Owens-Riley. One of his friends spoke with News19 about Officer Owens-Riley's life and the legacy he leaves behind. “Every time I’d see him he ask me ‘Man...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
Sandbags being distributed throughout Orangeburg County ahead of Ian
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As people prepare for possible flooding ahead of Ian, sandbags are available for pickup throughout Orangeburg County. “Orangeburg County has been diligent about having the training, the equipment, and the man power to put the communities together after we have storms and weather damage," said county administrator Harold Young.
The Post and Courier
New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space
In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
sc.edu
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
thenewirmonews.com
Winery celebrates fall with Harvest Festival
Newberry’s Enoree River Winery announces ticket sales for their annual Harvest Festival Saturday, October 8, 2022. With the cooler weather comes fall fun, and plenty of it is taking place at Enoree River Winery!Join Richard and Laura LaBarre, owners, and winemakers, along with the winery staff for the 9th Annual Harvest Festival. Gates open at 10:30 am on Saturday October 8th for a full day of wine sampling, crafts, live music, food, and wine.
fox35orlando.com
Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
