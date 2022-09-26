ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bride-to-Be ‘Shocked’ After Widowed Dad Asks to Propose to His Girlfriend at Her Wedding

A woman shared she refused when her dad — who lost his wife to cancer a few years ago — asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during her wedding reception. On Reddit, the bride-to-be wrote she was "shocked" by her dad's request to propose to his girlfriend at her upcoming wedding. She detailed that planning her wedding without her mom has been "very emotional," and that she found her dad's request inappropriate. She explained her relationship with her dad's new girlfriend has been tricky, too, as she feels their relationship is moving too fast.
The Independent

Jilted bride continues wedding party without groom: ‘Why not?’

A bride who was left at the altar went ahead with her wedding celebrations despite her groom getting cold feet on the morning of the ceremony.Kayley Stead, 27, was preparing to marry her partner of nearly four years on 15 September when he disappeared without warning.The insurance clerk, from Portsmead in Swansea, was in “absolute shock” at the jilting, but decided she “didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness”.“I had no indication he was going to do this but seeing my girls distraught as well made me want to turn the day around,” she said.“The whole day,...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.

