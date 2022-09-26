A bride who was left at the altar went ahead with her wedding celebrations despite her groom getting cold feet on the morning of the ceremony.Kayley Stead, 27, was preparing to marry her partner of nearly four years on 15 September when he disappeared without warning.The insurance clerk, from Portsmead in Swansea, was in “absolute shock” at the jilting, but decided she “didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness”.“I had no indication he was going to do this but seeing my girls distraught as well made me want to turn the day around,” she said.“The whole day,...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO