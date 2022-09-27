Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
LCSO asks community to support ill family member
According to Facebook, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office hosts a Tacos and Margaritas fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds North Arena. The LCSO wrote, “Please consider coming out to support the family of one of our employees in their time of need.”
Lassen County News
COUNTY OF LASSEN’S PERMANENT LOCAL HOUSING ALLOCATION (PLHA)
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program at its meeting of October 11, 2022. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.
Lassen County News
Enough with cannabis misinformation: Vote yes on Measures R and S
If you’ve browsed Facebook in Lassen County in recent weeks, you may have noticed the debate brewing over commercial cannabis. If not there, maybe you heard about it out in the community. Either way, you’re probably sick of it, as am I. The reason marijuana has become such...
mynspr.org
The Dixie Fire Stories Project – a photographer’s experience capturing her community’s recovery
A volunteer firefighter. A pair of sisters who evacuated just in time. A couple from a town called Canyondam, which was nearly destroyed in the fire. A photographer who lost a lifetime’s worth of darkroom negatives. A first responder standing in the ruins of the town’s fire station.
Lassen County News
VFW Saturday morning breakfast
Don’t forget to support our local VFW Post 2381 this Saturday between 7 and 10 a.m. downstairs in the Veterans Memorial Building on Main Street, in Susanville across the street from the Lassen High School. According to a Facebook post, the breakfast is open to the public. Bring the...
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Lassen County News
Cannabis consequences
On Nov. 8 two measures will be on the ballot concerning ‘Recreational’ Commercial Cannabis. Measure R covers the city of Susanville, Measure S covers Lassen County. A ‘No’ vote on Measure R will keep Susanville’s current cannabis ‘activities’ in place. I repeat. Medical and personal cannabis use and grows will not be eliminated. If the city measure is adopted the vacant buildings and existing businesses (along Main Street and Ash St.) could participate in the Cannabis Micro Business. Open lands within the city limits will be enclosed to allow indoor grows. The city website has a color-coded map showing the extensive new zoning.
Lassen County News
Milwood Florist celebrates 100 years in business tomorrow
Most businesses will never survive for 100 years — but Milwood Florist on Main Street celebrates that prestigious occasion with live music, food and drinks from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept 27. Owner Sam Glass said the event will be similar to a chamber mixer with appetizers,...
Lassen County News
Susanville City Council takes steps to deal with homelessness crisis
The Susanville City Council has made addressing the homelessness issue its top priority, and last week city staff announced several steps being taken in that regard. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who recently threatened councilmembers with recall if they didn’t resolve the issue, said he applauded the council’s efforts because it had done more than he expected. He said his building near the river had only been vandalized three times this week, but that’s better than the week before.
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
FOX Reno
$5,000 reward now offered for information leading to arrest in Anna Scott's murder
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Anna Scott. Scott, 23, was found in a burned out car along I-580 south of Reno near the Galena Creek Bridge during the early morning hours of February 3, 2022. Detectives have...
KOLO TV Reno
Road rage murder conviction overturned
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
