The Susanville City Council has made addressing the homelessness issue its top priority, and last week city staff announced several steps being taken in that regard. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who recently threatened councilmembers with recall if they didn’t resolve the issue, said he applauded the council’s efforts because it had done more than he expected. He said his building near the river had only been vandalized three times this week, but that’s better than the week before.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO