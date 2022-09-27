ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

theloganjournal.com

Youngest Festival Little Mr. and Miss Pageant winners named, pictured

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Little Mister & Miss. Pageant took place at deGraffenreid Auditorium. 49 Children, ages birth-12 competed in the pageant, based on their age category. Sponsors: Logan County-Tourism & First Southern National Bank. Emcee: Celsor Entertainment DJ Service. Stage Decor: Ruth...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Volunteers paint beautiful mural on basketball court at Gorin Park

GLASGOW, Ky.-The basketball courts at Gorin Park in Glasgow are looking a lot more colorful now. “It’s just beautiful, it makes you want to be here,” said Barren County School District Youth Service Center Coordinator Shelly Thomas. Volunteers from the Resilience Factor Program spent hours painting a beautiful,...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

WKU gets national attention from Military Times Magazine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This week, Western Kentucky University received national recognition for the 10th year in a row from Military Times magazine. This comes from surveys the magazine conducts ever year at institutions that review various things such as, the number of military students, retention rates, and programs to see how the schools benefits military students that are both currently enlisted, retired, or family members of service members. At Western’s Military Student Services, Director Kent Johnson told News 40 most of his work involves helping military students with tuition, but the office also connects students with programs and resources across campus and the community to help them along their journey through higher education.
wnky.com

Med Center Health’s Charity Ball back in person this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health’s annual Charity Ball is finally back in person after a two year hiatus due to Covid. The highly anticipated event will take place on November 12th at the Sloan Convention Center. The ‘Ball of the Year’ benefits The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic....
Jennifer Bailey
Haley Reinhart
WBKO

New trolley experience debuting in Bowling Green Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday the Warren County Fiscal Court approved, in a 5 to 1 vote, to grant almost five hundred thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Friends of L&N Depot for a trolley project. “They have close to 300,000 people that visit...
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
wnky.com

Bowling Green tops Warren Central, 3-2

BOWLING GREEN, KY. – The Bowling Green Purples hosted the Warren Central Dragons at the Pit. This was one of the biggest matches of the year as the Dragons and Purples entered with just two losses on the year each. The Purples pulled out a huge 3-2 win over...
wnky.com

On-site hires at SHRM’s Greenwood Mall Job Fair Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is setting up to host its second annual job fair inside Greenwood Mall. Thursday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m, swing by to talk with 24 industries hiring Manufacturing, retail, food service, healthcare positions and more. SHRM says this is the perfect opportunity to find a job opportunity with no degree required.
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#American Idol#Jazz#United States#Bowling Green S Downtown#Warren County Public
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKO

Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
wnky.com

Apartment fire in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
WBKO

WKU police investigating theft on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
