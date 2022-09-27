Read full article on original website
Youngest Festival Little Mr. and Miss Pageant winners named, pictured
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Little Mister & Miss. Pageant took place at deGraffenreid Auditorium. 49 Children, ages birth-12 competed in the pageant, based on their age category. Sponsors: Logan County-Tourism & First Southern National Bank. Emcee: Celsor Entertainment DJ Service. Stage Decor: Ruth...
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker discuss various topics ahead of election. Kelly Dean sits down with Charles Booker and talks with him about key topics that are affecting the state, country. Donate Life K.Y. is taking registrations for their High School Challenge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Donate Life KY is...
Locals worry about family, friends and travel in Florida amidst Hurricane Ian
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local residents in Bowling Green are rethinking travel plans to Florida, and are worried about loved ones getting the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Jennifer Cary and her family were planning to go to Sarasota on Friday for her high school senior daughter’s last fall break. Their original...
Volunteers paint beautiful mural on basketball court at Gorin Park
GLASGOW, Ky.-The basketball courts at Gorin Park in Glasgow are looking a lot more colorful now. “It’s just beautiful, it makes you want to be here,” said Barren County School District Youth Service Center Coordinator Shelly Thomas. Volunteers from the Resilience Factor Program spent hours painting a beautiful,...
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
WKU gets national attention from Military Times Magazine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This week, Western Kentucky University received national recognition for the 10th year in a row from Military Times magazine. This comes from surveys the magazine conducts ever year at institutions that review various things such as, the number of military students, retention rates, and programs to see how the schools benefits military students that are both currently enlisted, retired, or family members of service members. At Western’s Military Student Services, Director Kent Johnson told News 40 most of his work involves helping military students with tuition, but the office also connects students with programs and resources across campus and the community to help them along their journey through higher education.
Med Center Health’s Charity Ball back in person this year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health’s annual Charity Ball is finally back in person after a two year hiatus due to Covid. The highly anticipated event will take place on November 12th at the Sloan Convention Center. The ‘Ball of the Year’ benefits The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic....
New trolley experience debuting in Bowling Green Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday the Warren County Fiscal Court approved, in a 5 to 1 vote, to grant almost five hundred thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Friends of L&N Depot for a trolley project. “They have close to 300,000 people that visit...
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
Bowling Green tops Warren Central, 3-2
BOWLING GREEN, KY. – The Bowling Green Purples hosted the Warren Central Dragons at the Pit. This was one of the biggest matches of the year as the Dragons and Purples entered with just two losses on the year each. The Purples pulled out a huge 3-2 win over...
On-site hires at SHRM’s Greenwood Mall Job Fair Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is setting up to host its second annual job fair inside Greenwood Mall. Thursday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m, swing by to talk with 24 industries hiring Manufacturing, retail, food service, healthcare positions and more. SHRM says this is the perfect opportunity to find a job opportunity with no degree required.
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
14+ dogs found living in horrific conditions, surrendered to Warren County Humane Society
More than a dozen dogs were rescued and brought to a humane society in Southern Kentucky following the discovery of the animals' horrible living conditions.
Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
WKU police investigating theft on campus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
