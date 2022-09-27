Read full article on original website
AEW: Interesting CM Punk Note From Latest AEW Dynamite Episode
CM Punk has not been seen in any capacity on AEW programming since the now-infamous post-All Out media scrum where he blasted Hangman Page, The Elite, Colt Cabana and any members of the media he deemed to be spreading lies about him. It has been well-documented that a brawl broke out between Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel in Punk's locker room afterward, prompting everyone involved to be suspended. All of the backstage officials who were trying to break up the fight have been brought back and Matt Jackson indicated The Elite's suspension will be up soon, but Punk's status with the company remains a mystery.
WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
WWE: Latest Update on White Rabbit's Identity And When They'll Be Revealed
WWE has been dropping clues as to the identity of the mysterious "White Rabbit" on episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and even at live events. Fan theories have been spreading like wildfire ever since, with many of the clues being left behind by various QR codes pointing toward the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE and Universal Champion was released back in July 2021, but reports of him negotiating a return with WWE started popping up earlier this month.
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
WWE: Update on Injury From This Week's NXT
This week's NXT saw a match come to an abrupt end when Tony D'Angelo suffered an apparent injury during his bout with Wes Lee. The injury took place when D'Angelo attempted a splash in the corner but tripped, causing him to hit his face on the second turnbuckle and land awkwardly on his right knee. Dave Meltzer reported on Thursday that D'Angelo's injury is real, but that he won't need surgery or be out of action for a long period of time.
Today's Wordle #466 Is Perfectly Average
Today's Wordle features a common trap for players, but one that easy to work around. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Longtime WWE Official Reportedly Leaves the Company
Dr. Chris Amann, WWE's Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly departed WWE. Contrary to early reports, PWInsider is now reporting Amann gave his notice to the company a while ago and officially departed this month after being with the company since May 2008. Amann was a member of the team who implemented WWE's Wellness Policy in the late 2000s.
Why WWE Fans Can Expect More Gimmicks Like The White Rabbit
WWE's White Rabbit gimmick has captured the imagination of fans over the past few weeks as various QR codes have popped up on episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown leading to more clues about who the mysterious figure behind the messages could be. Many of the signs point to the return of Bray Wyatt, while other clues have pointed toward Karrion Kross, the return of Aleister Black or the possibility of a new faction for Wyatt upon his return. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, these types of gimmicks will continue in the future as they reward fans who pay close attention to the TV product each week, something Triple H wants to make a staple under his regime.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
Twitter Posts First Edited Tweet
Twitter has revealed what edited tweets will look like after years of users demanding the feature. Twitter is one of the most popular social media apps out there. It's a fast, steady stream of information, jokes, news, and updates on various things around the world. It's incredibly engaging, but despite its massive user base and having existed for well over a decade, it is also missing some key features from other platforms. Instagram and Facebook both allow you to edit your posts after they've gone live with Facebook even including an edit history to see what changed. Given Instagram's re-sharing feature is limited to stories that last 24 hours, it's not as important to have an edit history, but Facebook implemented it so people could see what changed if a post went viral.
AEW: Latest Update on Saraya's Contract, Whether or Not She's Cleared to Wrestle
Saraya (fka Paige) made her surprise debut in AEW at the Grand Slam event last Wednesday in Queens. She'll get the chance to cut her first promo with the company on tonight's episode of Dynamite and will likely address interfering in Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter's beatdown on Toni Storm, but more details about her deal with the company have already been made public. Per Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, the former Divas Champion has signed a three-year deal with the young promotion. Sapp wasn't able to confirm whether or not she is cleared to wrestle again — she had to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury — but quoted a source saying the amount she is getting paid, "largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity."
MJF Reveals His Professional Wrestling Mount Rushmore
Maxwell Jacob Friedman remains the talk of the professional wrestling town. The 26-year-old star made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling in the final moments of AEW All Out earlier this month after taking a sabbatical for the entire summer. That time off was not just away from the ring, but away from the public eye entirely. MJF conducted no interviews, went radio silent on social media, and was barely seen in public. Now that he's back on television, MJF is also back is all aforementioned facets. The self-proclaimed generational talent gave numerous lengthy sit-down interviews in the week leading up to AEW Grand Slam, and while there were some topics that he could not comment on, MJF offered insight into how he views the wrestling industry.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Officially Reveals Wiglett
The Pokemon Company has officially unveiled Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon who looks an awful lot like Diglett. After an "unofficial" reveal yesterday, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showing off Wiglett, a garden eel-esque Pokemon that looks a lot like Diglett. While the two Pokemon look similar, The Pokemon Company notes that Wiglett is an entirely different Pokemon species. The two Pokemon's similarities are "a result of its adaptation to its environment" or what biologists refer to as convergent evolution. You can check out the trailer for Wiglett below:
Crunchyroll to Add Two Major Movies on October 6th
Crunchyroll is the go-to place for all things anime, and it has amassed a number of IPs over the years. From shows to OVAs and movies, you can find just about anything you want to binge. Of course, there are some things missing from the catalog, and Crunchyroll has announced it will add two big movies to its line-up before long.
Xbox Games with Gold Reveals Free Games for October 2022
Xbox has officially revealed the new slate of free video games as part of Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022. This latest set of free video games is notable in part because it marks the first set of Games with Gold to not include Xbox 360 video games since the service first started offering them. More specifically, Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022 includes both Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
Goldberg Gives a Big Update on His WWE Status
Goldberg's last WWE match took place back in February when he lost to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in just six minutes. It had been well-documented that the WWE Hall of Famer's contract had a limited number of matches on it, which hit zero following his bout with "The Tribal Chief." The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion confirmed as much in an interview with The Bump on Wednesday but seemed to indicate he still wasn't done with the company.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch, Streaming
WWE's 14th annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. And while the show will be yet another premium live event without a world championship match, WWE has loaded it with stipulation matches. That includes the main roster debut of the Fight Pit, a Ladder Match, an I Quit Match and the titular Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
AEW: Saraya Responds to Criticism of Her First Dynamite Promo
Saraya cut her first promo as a member of the AEW roster on this week's Dynamite, proclaiming herself to be "The Revolution" and said she was going to create change for the Women's Division. Unfortunately, the promo was met with some criticism from online fans, claiming the entire promo came off as awkward. The former Divas Champion also declined to comment on whether or not she's cleared to return to in-ring action, which was the big question heading into the show. She seemed to take notice of that criticism, posting a few tweets online.
