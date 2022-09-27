Read full article on original website
An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
Bob Hall Pier demolished to make room for new design
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An iconic piece of Bob Hall Pier is no longer standing -- the pier itself. The pier’s demolition phase began this summer, and now, the pier that used to connect to Mikel May’s restaurant isn’t there anymore. According to Nueces County Coastal...
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
TxDOT continues working with Flatiron Dragados to settle Harbor Bridge issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly one month since Texas Department of Transportation officials announced they would be reviewing solutions to new Harbor Bridge Project design issues from developer Flatiron Dragados. TxDOT officials told 3NEWS on Wednesday they continue to have productive conversations with Flatiron Dragados. State...
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
portasouthjetty.com
Drive right in
Sonic Drive-In is Port Aransas’ newest restaurant, located at 1735 State Highway 361 next to Dollar General. Business hours are 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and phone number is (361) 416-1098. Pictured from left to right are employees Alex Stroman, Sherry Brock and Matthew Cochran; operating partner Richard Leyva; and employees Alex Barreiro, Charity Letourneau, Chris Salinas and Abigale Hussey. […]
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
Nueces County approves reinvestment zone for area of proposed Tesla plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners approved Monday a reinvestment zone for the area where Tesla is eyeing to bring a lithium plant to the Coastal Bend. The approved reinvestment zone, allowable under Chapter 313 of the tax code, will allow Robstown ISD to enter a limitation agreement with the electric car maker.
portasouthjetty.com
Port Aransas beaches temporarily to close to overnight camping due to expected flooding
Port Aransas beaches will be closed to overnight camping tonight and tomorrow night (Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 and 29), according to a proclamation issued today by Mayor Wendy Moore. The closure is due to beach flooding that likely will happen as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is...
Commissioners advance Robstown ISD effort to bring in Tesla
Following a public hearing on Monday, Nueces County Commissioners approved the creation of a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) in the area between Robstown and Driscoll.
Canales makes waves, is accused of 'illegally' trying to force agenda items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed Nueces County Commissioners Court agenda item caused a lot of drama Friday, with one commissioner saying Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales tried to file "illegal" paperwork in order to be able to discuss Bob Hall Pier during a meeting scheduled for Monday. They...
KIII TV3
Hurricane Ian could create dangerous beach conditions on city, county shorelines
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi issued an advisory to warn the public of dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some of the threats to coastal waters include high rip-current risk, rough waves, and coastal flooding. “It’s typical --...
Federal grant award to the Island University will allow for further research into female bottlenose dolphins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After time was spent grant-writing and 'building their case', researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were approved with a federal grant to move forward in their study with female bottlenose dolphins. A marine biology team received nearly $500,000 from the National Science Foundation to further...
School security measures stop intruder at Tuloso-Midway High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School had quite the scare Wednesday afternoon when an intoxicated intruder attempted to enter its campus, but superintendent Steve vanMatre said thanks to the school's layers of security, the man was unable to enter the school. It was a typical Wednesday afternoon until...
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
Texas surfers loving big waves churned up by Hurricane Ian
Texas beach conditions are iffy Thursday because of the impact of Hurricane Ian. But some people are loving it. Those people are the surfers who are enjoying the larger-than-normal waves.
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
Surfers take advantage of surge sent to Coastal Bend by Hurricane Ian
The Coastal Bend may see waves 8 feet to 12 feet high the next few days. Those water sport enthusiasts felt it was a good time for the perfect waves.
