Nueces County, TX

KIII 3News

An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Drive right in

Sonic Drive-In is Port Aransas’ newest restaurant, located at 1735 State Highway 361 next to Dollar General. Business hours are 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and phone number is (361) 416-1098. Pictured from left to right are employees Alex Stroman, Sherry Brock and Matthew Cochran; operating partner Richard Leyva; and employees Alex Barreiro, Charity Letourneau, Chris Salinas and Abigale Hussey. […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Federal grant award to the Island University will allow for further research into female bottlenose dolphins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After time was spent grant-writing and 'building their case', researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were approved with a federal grant to move forward in their study with female bottlenose dolphins. A marine biology team received nearly $500,000 from the National Science Foundation to further...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
