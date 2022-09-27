ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasurer Moore reminds families to enter Scholarship Sweepstakes before first prize drawing

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pY8X7_0iBNanG600

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore has sent out a reminder for West Virginia children to enter in his 20th Anniversary SMART529 $20,000 Scholarship Sweepstakes before the first prize drawing.

To mark the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, the program has launched a special scholarship sweepstakes that will award three children one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships.

“We want to make sure every eligible West Virginia child has a chance at one of these three $20,000 scholarships,” Treasurer Moore said. “We’ll be drawing our first winner during the first week of October, so be sure to sign up today for your chance to win. Visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years to enter your child today.”

What is the Mon EMS levy?

The scholarships will be randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December. The registration deadline for the first scholarship drawing is Oct. 1, but children registered after Oct. 1 will still be eligible for the November and December drawings.

Eligibility requirements include:

  • The child must be 14 years old or younger as of Aug. 10, 2022.
  • Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.
  • The child AND the parent/legal guardian must be a resident of West Virginia.
  • Only one entry per eligible child permitted.
  • Multiple children in a household CAN be entered to win.

Sweepstakes rules, information and registration forms are available at www.wvtreasury.com/20years .

WBOY 12 News

