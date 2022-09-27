Wichita County Commissioners to enact burn ban

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The lack of rain and warm weather has forced Wichita County Commissioner to enact a burn ban.

The order will take effect Saturday, Oct. 1, at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in force for 90 days, unless extended by the commissioner’s court.

The burn ban order prohibits all outdoor burning but does not prohibit outdoor burning activities like firefighter train, public utility operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or prescribed burns.

