ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Wichita County Commissioners to enact burn ban

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCL6X_0iBNajjC00

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The lack of rain and warm weather has forced Wichita County Commissioner to enact a burn ban.

Farmers struggle to meet demand pumpkin demand from lingering drought conditions

The order will take effect Saturday, Oct. 1, at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in force for 90 days, unless extended by the commissioner’s court.

The burn ban order prohibits all outdoor burning but does not prohibit outdoor burning activities like firefighter train, public utility operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or prescribed burns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds retirement ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There was a bittersweet goodbye for seven deputies and employees at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A retirement ceremony was held at the law enforcement center thanking them for their service toward the county. Our crews spoke to one individual who was honored and here’s what he had to say.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
texomashomepage.com

Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Government
newschannel6now.com

City of Burkburnett clarifies garbage rate increase

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Many residents in Burkburnett woke up Thursday morning a little confused and angry after seeing a report of a drastic increase in their garbage pickup rate. It turns out that the report gave the correct numbers, but not in the correct format. They were presented incorrectly,...
BURKBURNETT, TX
texomashomepage.com

SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
kswo.com

Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Lawton officials hope smoke test ends sewer smell at Old Central fire station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has started the process of getting rid of the strong sewer odor at the old Central Fire Station, by using smoke tests. Obviously, odors aren’t something you can see, which makes it more difficult to find sewer leaks which are causing the smell. City Officials said smoke testing will help solve this issue.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man arrested on firearm, drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday after several firearms and drugs were found in his vehicle and home. WFPD said officers used a warrant to search a house and vehicle in the 1400 block of Gunnison Drive around 2:30 p.m. 44-year-old Gary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan street to close next week for water main repair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy