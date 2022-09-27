ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paid internship for high school youth with Seattle Parks and Recreation

By Christina Hirsch
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Career Exploration program is currently accepting applications. This 11-week stipend-based internship program is designed for high school students residing within the city of Seattle who are interested in gaining professional experience through real work applications. The program runs October 11, 2022 through December 30, 2022. The deadline for fall applications is October 4, 2022. Apply now here. Interns will be paid an equivalent to $17.64/hour based on fulfilling all requirements.

The program includes in-person and virtual program assignments. The virtual program will focus on workplace etiquette, time management, and career enhancement. The in-person program will be centered around creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The goal of Career Explorations is to give interns the tools and experience needed to confidently apply skills such as teamwork, communication, organization, and attention to detail to their future applications and increase their meal value with nutritional alternatives to their favorite foods.

Questions? Please reach out to Davena.Grayson@seattle.gov.

Requirements:

  1. Must be vaccinated
  2. Must be in High School
  3. Must live in Seattle city limits
  4. Must pass background check
  5. Must have own transportation
