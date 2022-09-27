Read full article on original website
Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
8% of Australian urine samples contain a common weed killer, study finds
An Australian-first study by researchers from The University of Queensland has found 8 per cent of urine samples drawn from the general public contained a common weed killer. Dr Sarit Kaserzon and PhD candidate Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences led a team which tested urine samples from more than 1,800 Australians and compared them with 27 samples from New Zealand farmers.
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
Study offers insights into how COVID-19 damages the heart
University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study – featuring a small cohort – found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr Arutha Kulasinghe said...
mRNA boosters associated with decreased odds of hospitalization compared with the mRNA vaccine primary series alone
In a recent study published in JAMA Network, researchers assessed the chances of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hospitalization after three versus two messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine doses. Background. Compared to those who received no severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, those who received a booster dose of...
Feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely can increase a person's biological age more than smoking
Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
Changes in temperature may be behind the link between circadian disruption and cancer
Disruptions in circadian rhythm-;the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle-;have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
Vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients, study suggests
Cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diet with vitamin C can also derive greater benefit from another antioxidant, vitamin E, resulting in a reduction in damaging inflammation, a study led by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, are important because more than 160,000 people worldwide...
Mouse model reveals link between GABA receptors and sleepiness in people with myotonic dystrophy
People with the inherited disorder myotonic dystrophy (DM) often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue, as well as altered responses to anesthetics that can put them at risk for complications when hospitalized. Emory researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at Columbia and University of Florida, now have evidence from a mouse...
New capsule tunnels through mucus in the GI tract to deliver large protein drugs
One reason that it's so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can't pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other "biologic drugs" -; drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids -; have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
Scientists develop a rapid, highly sensitive method for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater
Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) has been shown to be an excellent means of understanding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in communities. It is now used in multiple areas across the world to track the prevalence of the virus, serving as a proxy for determining the status of COVID-19. Of particular importance is that WBE can be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases. However, one of the major drawbacks of WBE for SARS-CoV-2 has been that the traditional method was not very sensitive, and low viral loads could not be reliably detected.
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
Study aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain long-term
To date, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which arises due to infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Most individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 remain asymptomatic or experience mild to moderate symptoms; however, some individuals suffer severe symptoms that necessitate hospitalization.
New compound triggers the same anti-depressant action as rapidly acting psychedelic drugs
While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the 'trip' could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate active healing of inflammation in cases of severe COVID-19
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
Natural product SSP derived from a Chinese herb may have broad antiviral activities against respiratory viral infections
A research team comprised of members of the School of Chinese Medicine, AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine and State Key Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases, the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) have discovered a natural product SSP derived from a Chinese herb Spatholobus Suberectus Dunn that demonstrated broad antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and HIV-1 as an entry blocker. Critically, it shows comparable activities against all major pandemic strains of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested. Since SSP has been prepared in a cost-effective manner under safe manufacturer practices and do not cause toxicity in animals, it has great potential to be developed into a preventive drug for eliminating the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The findings are now published online in the journal Phytotherapy Research.
Study establishes a feasible combination therapeutic strategy for ulcerative colitis
Despite recent advancements in our knowledge of the pathogenic mechanisms of ulcerative colitis, there is still a considerable unmet medical need for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Because ulcerative colitis is a multifactorial and multistep process, merely blocking a single inflammatory cytokine or immunological target may not be adequate to cure this disease. Combination therapy targeting multiple pathogenic genes and pathways of ulcerative colitis may be required. Unfortunately, current therapeutic strategies are usually based on independent chemical compounds or monoclonal antibodies, and the full potential of combination therapy has not yet been realized for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
