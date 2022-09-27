ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Rails Against YouTube After Platform Age-Restricts Her New Music Video

By Thania Garcia
 3 days ago
Nicki Minaj fired off at YouTube on Monday afternoon after the platform age-restricted her “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with dancehall artist Skeng , alleging that the company is “in bed” with rival artists’ camps.

“Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a million fucking times worse on their bogus fking platform,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram caption for a screenshot of a YouTube community guidelines violation notice. “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting fake fking stats. Because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company.”

According to the screenshot, the “Likkle Miss Remix” video was deemed “not suitable for viewers under the age of 18.” The video features a group of partygoers drinking and dancing, with a cast of female dancers joining Minaj in twerking throughout the clip, occasionally joining the male extras in quick, suggestive poses.

The age restriction was removed Monday by YouTube, which issued a statement to Complex saying it had “removed the age-restriction after determining the video didn’t violate our Community Guidelines.” Minaj deleted her two fiery Instagram posts Monday night, after this story was first published. Variety has reached out to YouTube for further comment.

The rapper accused YouTube of favoring certain artists and “being in bed with a whole record label and management company,” without naming any label or agency. Minaj’s own camp did not escape completely unscathed, as she claimed her label has declined to “buy promo for my videos.”

The only person or company called out by name in Minaj’s broadsides was Lyor Cohen, the global head of music for Google and YouTube. After issuing a general epithet suggesting that anyone who stands in her way should go commit a sexual act with their mothers, Minaj added: “Lyor it better not be you.”

Minaj wrote in another post on the matter, “This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours. The duds at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak shit but said we can’t buy promo for my videos.”

Addressing YouTube, Minaj wrote, “It’s time y’all tell ppl that you’re in bed with a whole record label & mngmnt company!!!!! How long have yall been playing the numbers game to lie & pretend ppl r doing ‘good’ when they r not?!?!!” she wrote in another post with the same screenshot attached. “How much ad space did these duds purchase to be promoted on my channel in the last 5 years?!??!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci-o40dpDsu/?hl=en

Minaj and Skeng’s music video arrived on the platform Sunday, following its appearance as a part of her new 29-track greatest hits compilation album, “Queen Radio: Volume 1,” released via Young Money/Republic Records.

Even with under-18s being officially restricted from watching, the video racked roughly 800,000 views in about a day’s time.

This comes on the heels of Minaj’s performance at Rolling Loud NYC over the weekend as the festival’s first headlining female rapper; she was joined by special guests Bia, G Herbo, Fivio Foreign and Uzi.

