Hurricane Ian Strengthens to Near Category 5 Hurricane Ahead of Florida Landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian is getting ready to make landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Florida near Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest report. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph and. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is...
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS: Hurricane Ian is 500-Year Event, Lee and Charlotte Counties ‘Off the Grid’
FOX NEWS – Speaking in a Thursday morning media briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that first responders had descended on southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. Operations are ongoing, with 28 large helicopters between the National Guard and Coast Guard performing rescue missions, and more air assets brought in as the day continues.
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
SEE TRACKING GRAPHIC: Power Outages Exceed 1.8 Million Households as Hurricane Ian Approaches Brevard
WUSF.COM – Outages more than doubled since Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. At noon, around 200,000 Floridians were without power with 45 counties experiencing outages. By 6 p.m., that number surged to nearly 1.4 million. More than 80 percent of Sarasota...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County Emergency Management Officials Provide a Hurricane Ian Update
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County avoided a major impact from Hurricane Ian, and the weather will be clearing later tonight. By the Numbers: Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours on Twitter at @floridapcs. Florida Power and Light Co. provides service,...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Road Closures, Power Outages Plague Brevard County Residents
■ Westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa Beach. ■ Thor Avenue in Titusville is closed due to downed powerlines and flooding. ■ Westbound lanes of the Eau Gallie Causeway have been shut down due to water coming over the relief bridges. Florida Power and Light Co. provide service,...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
EASY ESTIMATES HOME MAINTENANCE TIP: Longevity, Security from the Elements Among Desired Benefits of Metal Roofs
Easy Estimates is a free service and is perfect for homeowners seeking relief from the stress and time-consuming process of finding that perfect company to work on their most costly possession. METAL ROOF DIFFERENCES: By Ty Lewis, Owner of Easy Estimates LLC. Lewis, a longtime Brevard County resident and home...
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage, Will Help Reduce Chances of Backups into Residents’ Homes
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast area residents are being asked by county and city officials to reduce water usage as rains continue from Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Utilities said residents are asked to reduce water usage, especially flushing toilets, doing laundry and long showers. “Limiting water usage will...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: State of Emergency Has Been Declared for Brevard County Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A State of Emergency has been declared for Brevard County effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in response to the pending threat of Hurricane Ian. As the storm edges toward Florida, the decision has also been made to close Brevard County Government offices and...
Palm Bay Fair Opens Today at Space Coast Harley-Davidson Featuring Fun, Food and Free Unlimited Rides and Shows
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fairgrounds in Palm Bay, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
WEATHER RADAR: Tropical Storm Warning Now in Effect for Brevard County Ahead of Hurricane Ian Landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service reports that Brevard County will get showers and gusty squalls on Tuesday ahead of Major Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall on Wednesday at about 8 p.m. in the Tampa Bay area. According to the National Weather Service, sustained tropical-storm-force winds, which...
See the 2022-2023 Space Coast HBCA Parade of Homes Buyers Home Guide, Set Oct. 1-16
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare to drool because the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association’s Parade of Homes is back, with all the latest trends, technology and temptations that make a house a home you never want to leave. The Parade, which opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 10, offers an opportunity to get acquainted with Brevard’s best builders.
Step Aside, Ian – Baby Wajiha’s In Town! Melbourne Mom Gives Birth During Hurricane, ‘I Just Had to Keep Faith’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As the winds howled and the windows rattled at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, on Wednesday night, inside the hospital, it was still calm, cool business as usual. Patients were tended to, hospital associates and leadership reported in and hunkered...
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Sunny Skies, High Near 83 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 83 in Brevard County on Friday. West winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. ■ Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 67....
Orlando Sports Foundation to Host Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally Oct. 6 at at Exploria Stadium
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The Orlando Sports Foundation will host a “Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally” on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Exploria Stadium. The open house Pep Rally speakers will include Cure Bowl and Community leaders such as Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, and a special presentation by Orlando Fire Department Chief Charlie Salazar to Orlando Sports Foundation Cure Bowl leaders.
