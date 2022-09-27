ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS: Hurricane Ian is 500-Year Event, Lee and Charlotte Counties ‘Off the Grid’

FOX NEWS – Speaking in a Thursday morning media briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that first responders had descended on southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. Operations are ongoing, with 28 large helicopters between the National Guard and Coast Guard performing rescue missions, and more air assets brought in as the day continues.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

See the 2022-2023 Space Coast HBCA Parade of Homes Buyers Home Guide, Set Oct. 1-16

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare to drool because the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association’s Parade of Homes is back, with all the latest trends, technology and temptations that make a house a home you never want to leave. The Parade, which opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 10, offers an opportunity to get acquainted with Brevard’s best builders.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Orlando Sports Foundation to Host Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally Oct. 6 at at Exploria Stadium

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The Orlando Sports Foundation will host a “Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally” on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Exploria Stadium. The open house Pep Rally speakers will include Cure Bowl and Community leaders such as Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, and a special presentation by Orlando Fire Department Chief Charlie Salazar to Orlando Sports Foundation Cure Bowl leaders.
ORLANDO, FL

