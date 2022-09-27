ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Chicago, Illinois

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow — an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion — will land at The Terminal, 1334 N Kostner, Chicago, IL 60651, from 4-6 October 2022, and will be open each day from 10:00am to 2:00pm CT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005010/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Chicago, Illinois (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history. “Canada has been playing really well all tournament and the goal was just to come out there and really limit them,” said U.S. forward Alyssa Thomas. “We were really locked in from the jump with our game plan.” The Americans will face either China or Australia, who played later in the day, for the gold.
