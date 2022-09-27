Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Where Kamala Harris Was Seated at Shinzo Abe's Funeral
Former Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Taiwan's tech billionaire plans to train 3 million 'black bear warriors' to combat China
A Taiwanese tech tycoon plans to defend against a possible "Chinese invasion" by training three million "black bear warriors." A retired Taiwanese tech tycoon said he plans to use his wealth to train these "civilian warriors," according to a report published by Taiwan News on Thursday. "The Chinese Communist Party's...
Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei's military shot down a drone in its airspace off the Chinese coast
China has sent 14 fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down. The defence ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier in the sabre-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
U.S. sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China has accused the United States of sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan after the U.S. secretary of state told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that the maintenance of peace and stability over Taiwan was vitally important.
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on...
Japanese leader's trip to China in '72 was diplomatic gamble
The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the height of the Cold War, according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister. Kakuei Tanaka's mission to normalize relations with China just two months after taking office was a huge gamble, his daughter, Makiko Tanaka, said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the 50th anniversary Thursday of the historic communique that Tanaka signed with his counterpart, Zhou Enlai. The then-prime minister told his daughter before his departure that he...
Why Japan Is Angry About a State Funeral for an Assassinated Leader
TOKYO — Nearly three months after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential and longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down in broad daylight at a campaign stop, his death is still reverberating, though in ways few would have predicted.
Tokyo tightens security in advance of Shinzo Abe’s funeral
Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday is under the spotlight as authorities seek to avoid the kind of security blunders exposed in his assassination in July. Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in...
Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'
A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan. What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.
Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific. What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.
