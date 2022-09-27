Read full article on original website
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 29: Penns Grove topples Pitman
Vincente Bonola finished with two goals and an assist in leading Penns Grove to a 3-1 win over Pitman Thursday in Pitman. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Devils (6-2). Sebastian Hernandez also scored while Ruben Dominguez notched two assists. Elijah Crispin had the goal...
Union County field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Cranford, Oak Knoll, SPF come out on top
Olivia Stahley had a multi-goal effort for Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 4-2 win over Milburn in Scotch Plains. Sophia Zambrio and Catherine Skwirut added one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which outscored Millburn 2-1 in the fourth quarter. Molly Boehm and Julia Neiman recorded the goals for Millburn. Cranford 4,...
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 30
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
Hudson County boys soccer for Sept. 29: 10 seed Secaucus, 12 seed Dickinson move on
Daniel Grudkov had a hat trick and an assist for 10th-seeded Secaucus as it defeated 15th-seeded Snyder 8-1 in the play-in round of the Hudson County Tournament. Juan Leon Morales, Jacob Yearty, Michael Perez and Dev Chandarana had goals as well. Leoul Melis and Youcef Abada tallied an assist each and Jaden Bradley had four saves in goal.
Essex field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Montclair earns shutout; Summit wins
Ceci Cowart scored two goals to lead Montclair to a 4-0 win over Gov. Livingston, in Montclair. Marin Furer posted a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-3). Laura Odabe also scored. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gov. Livingston fell to 2-4-2. Summit 3, Montclair Kimberley...
Ocean County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Barnegat, Florence take home wins
Camryn White scored both goals for Barnegat as it defeated Jackson Memorial 2-1 in Barnegat. Alyson Sojak assisted with Emalie Menegus posting six saves in goal for Barnegat (7-2-1). Sophia Devaney scored the only goal for Jackson Memorial (2-6) with Nicole Pappalardo assisting. Jordan Czaczkowski had eight saves. Florence 6,...
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Morris County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Pequannock and Parsippany earn shutouts
Devin Patel scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Kopec for Parsippany in its 1-0 win over Dover in Parsippany. Nick Jones made five saves in the shutout. Finn Powers and Brendan Brady scored goals for Pequannock in its 2-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville.
Warren County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Warren Hills and Voorhees victorious
Anabella Jones starred for Voorhees with three goals in its 6-1 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Abigail Sell added two goals for Voorhees, which led 3-0 after the first quarter. Isabella Settembrini also had a goal. Dana Levy scored for Montgomery. Warren Hills 6, Watchung Hills 0. Addie Conaboy starred...
Middlesex County girls soccer for Sept. 29: Woodbridge tops South Plainfield (PHOTOS)
Renee Wu scored a hat trick, her first three goals of the season, to lead Woodbridge to a 4-2 win over South Plainfield in Woodbridge. Ella Tom added her ninth goal, tied for the team lead, and Tifany Paredes made six saves to help Woodbridge raise its record to 9-1.
Somerset County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Bernards rolls behind three Olson goals
Bailey Olson starred for Bernards with three goals in its 6-1 win over Bound Brook in Bernardsville. Andee Costabile added two goals for Bernards, which led 4-0 at halftime. Sydney Incarnato chipped in with one goal and three assists in the victory. Belvidere 5, Manville 0. Sierra Crisafulli recorded two...
Salem County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Gilligan, Schalick blank Salem
Nigel Gilligan made six stops in goal to lift Schalick to a 1-0 victory over Salem Thursday in Pittsgrove Township. The win was the fourth in a row for the Cougars (5-3-1). Lena Virga set up Korin Robbins for the game’s only goal. Abby Boggs had 14 saves for...
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Madison remains unbeaten
Ellison Errington led the way for Madison with two goals and one assist in its 5-0 win over Villa Walsh in Morristown. Kate Reigle added one goal and one assist for Madison, which led 4-0 at halftime. Claire Sheeleigh and Laurene Creteau also scored for Madison. The N.J. High School...
Bergen County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Park Ridge beats Emerson Boro (PHOTOS)
Zach Mallis scored twice to help Park Ridge take a 3-1 victory over Emerson Boro, in Emerson. Park Ridge (4-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. NIck Fuchs also scored in the win. Emerson Boro fell to 4-4 on the season. Lyndhurst 2, Rutherford 2. Lyndhurst and Rutherford played to a...
