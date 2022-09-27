Read full article on original website
Does Boise's former police chief retain his full pension?
According to PERSI, an appointed official is eligible for immediate vesting. However, PERSI cannot provide specifics, making it unclear how the code applies to Lee.
Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
Post Register
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Southern Idaho man Gets Over 14 Years on Meth and gun Related Charges
BOISE – A Boise man has been sentenced to 175 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. According to court records, on November 12, 2021, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic...
BPD arrests two men following domestic violence report
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested two suspects today as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic battery and attempted strangulation report. Around 9:45 am on September 28, 2022, officers from the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were doing surveillance on the 900 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd as there were concerns about a suspect stalking a victim. During their surveillance, officers located and made contact with the suspect, Forest Saba.
Idaho State Journal
Boise police report finds no motive for mall shooting; more details revealed
On the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021, Jacob Bergquist began his shooting spree at the Boise Towne Square mall by gunning down Jo Acker, who was working security and walked over after she noticed he was carrying a weapon, according to a 465-page police report just released to the Idaho Press.
eastidahonews.com
A Nampa man faced up to 25 years in prison for kidnapping. He died before sentencing
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man who was one of six people authorities connected to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old man died last week. He was 26. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the unattended death of Tomas Pina Sarmiento on Sept. 24 on the 9000 block of South Powerline Road, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email. Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes told the Statesman by phone that Sarmiento likely died from an opiate overdose. The coroner’s office is awaiting confirmation from the toxicology report.
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
Nampa man in custody after shooting at police officer
18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez of Nampa was arrested Wednesday after shooting at a police officer serving a battery warrant. Martinez was found in a nearby field.
Former Caldwell officer Joseph Hoadley cries as he is found guilty on three felony charges
BOISE, Idaho — After deliberating for parts of two days, 12 jurors on Saturday afternoon returned guilty verdicts on three of four felony counts against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley. Hoadley was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Chad Daybell requests trial postponment, severance from Vallow-Daybell's trial
Chad Daybell’s lawyer John Prior is asking Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce to delay Daybell’s trial until October 2023. Prior is also asking — again — that Daybell’s case be separated from his wife Lori Vallow-Daybell’s case. Boyce joined the two cases on March 21, 2022.
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs
BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle accident HWY 395 Harney County
Harney County, Or-A vehicle driving southbound on HWY 395 near milepost 42 was driving approximately 90 miles per hours (by admission) in a 65 miles per hour zone. the driver Mitchell K Foster of Nampa Idaho was drowsy and fell asleep and subsequently drove off the road onto the west shoulder, then drove back across the road onto the east should and rolled his Dodge pickup coming to a rest on it’s wheels.
Idaho Chiropractor Arrested, Accused of Recording Patients While Undressing
BOISE – Garden City Police arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, for two counts of Video Voyeurism on Wednesday. On September 16, police in Garden City were dispatched to the report of a video voyeurism at the chiropractor's office on N. Glenwood in Garden City. While at the office...
arizonasuntimes.com
Telling a Student to Get an Abortion Could Be a Felony, Idaho Universities Warn
Idaho universities told educators that advising students to get an abortion could result in a felony, according to the Associated Press. The University of Idaho in Moscow and Boise State University in Boise both issued notes to staff in September warning that “promoting” abortions or abortion services could result in felony charges, according to the AP. Educators are prohibited from advising students on abortion services under the state’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
Former Caldwell officer testifies in his federal civil rights trial
BOISE, Idaho — Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph "Joey" Hoadley on Thursday said he never punched the man he took into custody on March 30, 2017, and didn't use force to punish, disputing the allegation that led to federal civil rights charges against him. An indictment returned in August...
How To Speak “Boise” On The Road
The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
