Caldwell, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
NAMPA, ID
City
Caldwell, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Caldwell, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

BPD arrests two men following domestic violence report

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested two suspects today as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic battery and attempted strangulation report. Around 9:45 am on September 28, 2022, officers from the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were doing surveillance on the 900 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd as there were concerns about a suspect stalking a victim. During their surveillance, officers located and made contact with the suspect, Forest Saba.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

A Nampa man faced up to 25 years in prison for kidnapping. He died before sentencing

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man who was one of six people authorities connected to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old man died last week. He was 26. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the unattended death of Tomas Pina Sarmiento on Sept. 24 on the 9000 block of South Powerline Road, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email. Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes told the Statesman by phone that Sarmiento likely died from an opiate overdose. The coroner’s office is awaiting confirmation from the toxicology report.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
NAMPA, ID
Big Country News

‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs

BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
BOISE, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle accident HWY 395 Harney County

Harney County, Or-A vehicle driving southbound on HWY 395 near milepost 42 was driving approximately 90 miles per hours (by admission) in a 65 miles per hour zone. the driver Mitchell K Foster of Nampa Idaho was drowsy and fell asleep and subsequently drove off the road onto the west shoulder, then drove back across the road onto the east should and rolled his Dodge pickup coming to a rest on it’s wheels.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
arizonasuntimes.com

Telling a Student to Get an Abortion Could Be a Felony, Idaho Universities Warn

Idaho universities told educators that advising students to get an abortion could result in a felony, according to the Associated Press. The University of Idaho in Moscow and Boise State University in Boise both issued notes to staff in September warning that “promoting” abortions or abortion services could result in felony charges, according to the AP. Educators are prohibited from advising students on abortion services under the state’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

How To Speak “Boise” On The Road

The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

