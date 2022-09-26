ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

Nick Kroll Jokes He Told Harry Styles to Spit on Chris Pine to Build 'Don't Worry Darling' Buzz

Nick Kroll is taking credit for the wildly dramatic press tour surrounding his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "The movie, if you haven't seen it yet, it's a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," Kroll saaid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So I decided, 'Let's make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right?'"
WHAS 11

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)

Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon. The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.
WHAS 11

Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)

Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
WHAS 11

'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family

Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
WHAS 11

See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week

Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
WHAS 11

Fran Drescher Reveals She's in Talks for a Movie Adaptation of 'The Nanny' (Exclusive)

Who's ready to head back to Flushing, Queens? Not only are fans of The Nanny getting a musical but a sequel to the series might find its way to the big screen!. Fran Drescher, the lady in red herself, told ET that she's currently in talks for a film adaptation of the beloved '90s sitcom that will pick up from where the show left off.
