Nick Kroll Jokes He Told Harry Styles to Spit on Chris Pine to Build 'Don't Worry Darling' Buzz
Nick Kroll is taking credit for the wildly dramatic press tour surrounding his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "The movie, if you haven't seen it yet, it's a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," Kroll saaid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So I decided, 'Let's make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right?'"
Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)
Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon. The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.
Julio Torres on 'Los Espookys,' Evil Stepparent Fantasies and Landing Kim Petras in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Co-created by Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen and Julio Torres, Los Espookys is the hilariously off-kilter, campy HBO comedy about a group of friends who turn their passion for horror into a business that helps clients through various problems. Now halfway through its second season, the series continues to be as random as it is funny.
Norman Reedus Reveals What He Stole From 'Walking Dead' Set, Talks Daryl and Carol's Future (Exclusive)
Norman Reedus had a major career moment Tuesday when he received his star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ET was with the Walking Dead star as he celebrated the momentous occasion with his family and loved ones, including longtime love Diane Kruger, son Mingus and his mom.
'Ghosts' Cast Tease Season 2 and Their Dream A-List Guest Stars (Exclusive)
The Ghosts cast got all dressed up as they posed for a CBS Watch magazine spread and teased season 2, which kicks off Thursday on CBS. Only ET was with the ensemble as they reflected on the comedy's breakout first season and offered a glimpse into what awaits the crew as they begin a new chapter.
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Sarah Drew Addresses Ellen Pompeo Stepping Back from Series (Exclusive)
Sarah Drew is in support of her Grey's Anatomy co-star, Ellen Pompeo's, decision to step back from the series after portraying Dr. Meredith Grey for almost two decades. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Drew on Wednesday night on Variety's Power of Women red carpet and she had nothing but encouraging words when asked about Pompeo.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth -- and Kris Scrambles to Grab Hilarious Hospital Essentials
After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series' second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner's son nearly six months earlier. It is explained at the beginning of Thursday's episode that the show...
'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast on Aunt Lydia's Change of Heart After Janine Was Poisoned by Esther (Exclusive)
As the saga of The Handmaid’s Tale unfolds, life in Gilead continues to drive Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) back together. Especially in season 5, after Janine was unable to escape across the Canadian border and is once again a handmaid under the watchful eye of Lydia.
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan's Return in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed John Corbett's return to the Sex and the City universe. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night, where she teased what's to come in And Just Like That's second season. "Could be, could be," Parker, who plays fashionista...
Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)
Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
'RHOSLC's Heather Gay 'Shook' by Fallout With Whitney Rose in 'Tumultuous' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Three years into being a Real Housewife, Heather Gay jokes she's "beaten down." "By life and by these b***hes!" the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City OG cracks to ET over video call. "No, am I different? I just feel like I'm still the same sad sack I've always been, but now I just am richer and more famous. Aside from that, it's still the same routine."
'Bros' Stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Get Tested on How Well They Know Each Other (Exclusive)
A self-proclaimed lifelong fan of romantic comedies, Billy Eichner channeled years of watching those films -- either not seeing himself reflected onscreen or always pushed to the sidelines -- into Bros, the hilarious new R-rated gay rom-com co-written by and starring the former host of Billy on the Street. Ahead...
Miles Teller Talks Getting 'Lost' in Prince William's Eyes: 'Blue as the Bluest Ocean'
Miles Teller is smitten with Prince William! The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star opened up about a funny interaction he had with the new Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the London premiere of his hit action film. The exchange came in May 2022, but was referenced...
Sosie Bacon Talks Dad Kevin's Instagram Performances and If He Gave Her Any Tips for 'Smile' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon's daughter, Sosie Bacon, has definitely inherited his love of performing. When the 30-year-old actress isn't on set filming, she and her dad are often collaborating on social media videos, and now Sosie is telling ET what fans can expect next from the father-daughter duo. "You'll get a lot...
Hailey Bieber Says She's Talked to Selena Gomez Since Her Marriage to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber is opening up for the first time about the mutual respect she shares with Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez. "I respect her, there's no drama personally," Hailey says on the Call Her Daddy podcast, undeniably referencing the "Same Old Love" singer without ever dropping her name directly. In...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family
Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
Garcelle Beauvais on the Legacy of 'The Real' and Possibly Joining a Reboot (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais is looking back on her time on The Real. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 55-year-old TV personality at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, and she fondly remembered the show, which aired its series finale in June. "I really felt like that was a...
See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week
Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Fran Drescher Reveals She's in Talks for a Movie Adaptation of 'The Nanny' (Exclusive)
Who's ready to head back to Flushing, Queens? Not only are fans of The Nanny getting a musical but a sequel to the series might find its way to the big screen!. Fran Drescher, the lady in red herself, told ET that she's currently in talks for a film adaptation of the beloved '90s sitcom that will pick up from where the show left off.
