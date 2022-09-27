ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

KCRA.com

Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office

MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
MODESTO, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
ABC10

Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in an early morning Modesto shooting as Matthew McDonough, 38. The Modesto man was killed near the airport. Deputies responded to the incident at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside in unincorporated Modesto just after 3:30 a.m. Arriving deputies...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Undersheriff Macedo Announces Upcoming Retirement

San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Jim Macedo, will be retiring on October 7. Macedo has worked in, or supervised, every division, unit and team within the sheriff’s office. Following the death of Sheriff Gary Kuntz in 2015, Macedo also served as undersheriff for eight months, until the appointment of Sheriff Rick Dibasilio.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Scammers impersonate Placer Sheriff sergeants

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to phone scammers impersonating two of their sergeants. The sheriff’s office said that the scammers left voicemails in which they did not ask for anything but led potential victims to believe there was an urgent matter and they needed to call […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody

RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police have announced the capture of one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia 28, of Pittsburg, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with fellow inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Deputy involved in shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting in the area of Fruitridge Road and Enrico Boulevard on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a suicidal person. When law enforcement arrived a man with a machete “advanced” […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
TRACY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

