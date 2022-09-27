Read full article on original website
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide. The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday,...
Anchorage police body camera discussion moves into arbitration, extending purchasing delays
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Protestors gathered outside of the Anchorage Police Department headquarters Thursday evening to protest the delays of body cameras for Anchorage police officers, and to spread awareness of the need for the cameras. “When the allies protest today some of them will be wearing body cams. It...
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown. Renee Oistad, spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department, said that the school is back open after the initial threat was called in to Alaska police dispatch around 7:30 a.m. A message from Service Assistant Principal David Little to families sent out Wednesday morning said the lockdown lasted 35 minutes — starting at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 8:10 a.m.
ACEH celebrates new headquarters location in Anchorage
Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage. Updated: 20 hours ago. Sandy Snodgrass recently filmed on the set of the...
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation. “The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of...
Bronson administration OK with most of Assembly’s emergency shelter plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson administration said late Thursday that it will go ahead with the Anchorage Assembly’s plan for emergency shelter that includes providing space for up to 150 people at the Sullivan Arena. In an email from the administration’s Communications Director, Corey Allen Young said...
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Anchorage Assembly’s passage of an emergency cold weather shelter plan Monday, including the use of the Sullivan arena and Golden Lion Hotel to shelter homeless individuals, some people who live in those areas are worried about what may be next. Virginia Lonser, a...
Golden Lion won’t open as planned, Sullivan may house 300
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The non-congregate shelter at the former Golden Lion hotel will not be open for housing on Friday as planned due to issues with the building’s condition. In a memo obtained Thursday, Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson states that the Health Department — the agency responsible for...
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After being designated as a Safety Corridor in 2009 by the State of Alaska, Knik-Goose Bay Road finally began phase 1 of a four-mile reconstruction project last month. The project will expand the corridor to a four-lane divided roadway between Centaur Avenue to Fairview Loop. The...
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
Very wet and windy September weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large circulation of low pressure is bringing widespread rain to the west and Southcentral Alaska, and will spread to Southeast Alaska. Winds have picked up as the storm front moves in. Hillside and inlet areas of Anchorage and Turnagain Arm will see southeast winds of...
Athlete of the Week: Dimond volleyball’s Lauren Sulte
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lauren Sulte is a senior captain for the undefeated Dimond High School Lynx volleyball team, and while she can dig and spike with the best of them, her best attribute is the leadership she brings to the team. Volleyball is the ultimate team sport. No player...
After 30 years in business a downtown coffee shop will shut its doors on Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Deb Seaton describes the decision she made with her husband George Gee to close Side Street Espresso, the coffee shop on G Street the couple has owned for 30 years as bittersweet. Seaton, 69, and Gee, 80, have decided to retire — a decision Seaton said...
