ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown. Renee Oistad, spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department, said that the school is back open after the initial threat was called in to Alaska police dispatch around 7:30 a.m. A message from Service Assistant Principal David Little to families sent out Wednesday morning said the lockdown lasted 35 minutes — starting at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 8:10 a.m.

